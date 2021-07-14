Announcing the 5th Annual Before I Die NM Festival

|
Gail Rubin, CT, The Doyenne of Death®
Festival Features In-Person and Online Events October 30-November 2, 2021
The Before I Die NM Festival, being held for the fifth consecutive year in New Mexico, breaks new ground with a combination of in-person/online series of events Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2021. The Before I Die Festival concept brings together entertaining and educational elements to start conversations. Events are designed to prompt Baby Boomers and their Millennial children to plan ahead for end-of-life issues.
Festival in-person events will take place in Albuquerque, pandemic restrictions permitting. Funeral homes and cemeteries in other cities and states may hold one-day events with their attendees joining online virtual events through Zoom.
"The pandemic brought mortality to top-of-mind awareness. The Before I Die Festival helps us to plan ahead for end-of-life issues, while putting the 'fun' in funeral planning," said Gail Rubin, CT, pioneering death educator and coordinator of the festival.
Festival event topics include estate planning, financial planning, obituary writing, downsizing, grief, funerals through history, the "woo-woo" side of death, and other issues. Special events include:
- Visit Historic Fairview Cemetery, established in Albuquerque in 1881, for a special tour.
- Daily Death Cafe conversations about mortality issues and questions, in-person and online.
- Behind the Scenes Tours of funeral homes and cemeteries.
- Lively Panel Discussions by end-of-life experts, both in-person and online. "Millennial Morticians with ABQ Brews" returns to Tractor Brewing's Wells Park location Nov. 1!
- Day of the Dead/Dia de los Muertos celebration and workshop to prepare for the holiday.
All events, in-person and online, are accessible for a small donation. Videos of in-person sessions and virtual online sessions will be posted to the Before I Die Festival YouTube Channel after the festival. Register through this PayPal form below.
Festival Sponsors
These companies and organizations make the Before I Die NM Festival possible.
A portion of the sponsorship proceeds and ticket sales from the Before I Die NM Festival will be donated to 501(c)(3) charitable partner, Historic Fairview Cemetery, established in Albuquerque in 1881. The cemetery is the final resting place of 12,000 individuals, with remarkable stories reflecting the history of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the United States of America. The website is www.HistoricFairviewCemeteryABQ.org.
The festival is coordinated by Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and the Doyenne of Death®. Festival sponsorship opportunities are still available by calling Gail Rubin at 505-265-7215.
Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, and KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die.
Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.
Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die NM Festival. She also hosts A Good Goodbye Internet radio show and produces Mortality Minute radio and online video spots. Her YouTube Channel features more than 450 videos!
Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association New Mexico Chapter. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.
Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV, and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.
Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.