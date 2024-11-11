Announcing The Plastics Research Council! Correcting Misinformation on Plastics & the Environment.

We have all seen the claims about the negative effects of plastics on the environment. But who is checking the claims?

The organization was founded to provide a trusted source of information for the public, journalists and policy makers. While other non-profits are against plastic, we stand against misinformation.

As scientists, we know that the best way to solve our problems is to start with solid information. However, that is not easy when there is a well-funded and co-ordinated attack against plastics.

Rather than take a pro-plastics stance, we opt to take the high road and advocate for whatever solutions are backed by hard, peer-reviewed evidence.

Not only that, but where other organizations cherry-pick data or present a distorted picture with key facts omitted, we do the opposite by presenting comprehensive, peer-reviewed science.

By being thorough and fair, our team of leading experts provides a way to make rational and wise choices that are proven to reduce impact and pave the path to a better tomorrow.