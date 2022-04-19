Anheuser-Busch is Bringing Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra to the Metaverse

In a tweet earlier today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Anheuser-Busch, LLC has filed five new trademark applications to register BUDWEISER, BUD LIGHT, BUDVERSE, STELLA ARTOIS, and MICHELOB ULTRA. The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on April 14, 2022, and cover a variety of NFT and Metaverse products and services, including:

• Downloadable music files authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in metaverse platforms and augmented reality platforms;

• Downloadable audio and video recordings featuring movie clips, memes, commercials authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in metaverse platforms and augmented reality platforms;

• Downloadable image files containing trading cards, beer cans, artistic and creative works, memes, advertisements authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in metaverse platforms and augmented reality platforms;

• Downloadable multimedia files containing artwork, text, audio, and/or video relating to beer and other beverage product merchandise, beer cans authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in metaverse platforms and augmented reality platforms

• Online marketplaces and metaverse platforms and augmented reality platform marketplaces for buyers and sellers of downloadable digital videos, art images, photos, advertisements, artistic and creative work, movie clips, beer and other beverage product merchandise authenticated by non-fungible tokens (NFTs)

• Online entertainment services, namely, providing online, non-downloadable gaming services and art exhibition services in a virtual environment and metaverse platforms and augmented reality platforms

"Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob, and Stella Artois are leading beer brands, and the value attached to each is significant," Mr. Kondoudis says. "These trademark filings are the next logical step to protect them as Anheuser-Busch moves into the Metaverse."

"Clearly, Anheuser-Busch sees the potential of the Metaverse and is preparing its trademarks and brands for the virtual economy that will dominate it," Mr. Kondoudis opined. "It is a safe bet that Anheuser-Busch expects to build a major presence in the virtual world of the Metaverse."

Mr. Kondoudis adds that "perhaps the most interesting aspect of these applications is that they appear to signal a new trend of NFT and Metaverse trademark filings from major breweries."

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFT and virtual products and services from the food and beverage sector to increase in the next 12 months as brands come to appreciate the need for protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis concluded.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent Anheuser-Busch LLC.

https://www.mekiplaw.com/nft-trademark-attorney/

Links to the applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

BUDVERSE: http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97364174&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch

BUDWEISER: http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97364172&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch

BUD LIGHT: http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97364169&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch

MICHELOB ULTRA: http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97363532&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch

STELLA ARTOIS: http://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=97363203&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch