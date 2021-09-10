"Angels Over America" a 9/11 Memorial Video by Carolyn K. Long

"Angels Over America," an 8-minute 9/11 Memorial poem and video are dedicated to an America that lost its innocence on 9/11 – but never its hope!

"The events of September 11, 2001, will be a part of the American consciousnesses forever. How they are held there will shape our future," writes poet Carolyn Long.

Legendary Gold & Platinum award-winning arranger-composer Mark Freeh of NY co-produced the video with rarely seen video clips and photos against the backdrop of his stirring arrangement of "America the Beautiful" and moving renditions of "Amazing Grace," both performed by the New York Staff Band of the Salvation Army, and "My Country 'Tis of Thee," played by the Imperial Brass Ensemble in New Jersey, founded by Freeh.

The role of the arts is incalculable in determining how we evolve as a people. It is the poets, the artists, the filmmakers who chronicle events so that future generations can experience the truth beyond the historical facts on such a visceral level that they, with that indelible experience and the perspective of time, can create a better world.

Bob Dylan has said, "the highest purpose of art is to inspire. What else can you do? What else can you do for anyone but inspire them?"

"As a work of art, "Angels Over America" is certainly intended to inspire," writes Long. "But it has a mission beyond its role as a work of art, a memorial, and a source of inspiration and healing. "Angels Over America" is a soul-searching attempt to recreate the spirit of the nation during the days and the weeks following 9/11, because it is important that we never forget that tragic day, and we never forget what got us through it – our courage, our compassion, and our commitment to preserving the American Spirit – that spirit of freedom known to all the world."

Because science is so well established as the primary knowledge, "we have lost the historical thread of the arts as healers for every man. In our attempts to become more and more civilized, we have stretched beyond the sacred limits of intellect and are only recently starting the journey back to center," says Carolyn Kenny, Sr. Research Scholar, Institute for Social, Behavioral and Economic Research, UC Santa Barbara.

Poetry is one of the best ways to reclaim that center. "Poetry is simply speaking truth. One of the best kept secrets in this technically oriented culture is that simply speaking truth heals," says author Rachel Naomi Remen, MD.

"Angels Over America" presents a powerfully healing perspective on the events of 9/11.

Carolyn Long is a professional speaker, communications expert and writer based in Annapolis, MD,

and can be reached at 443-250-0222, or via Carolyn.K.Long@gmail.com