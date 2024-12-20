An Open Letter to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

George h. Hassanzadeh – Expert in Islamic Matters.

Los Angeles, California, -- December 20, 2024

Mr. Netanyahu,

Congratulations on your monumental success in defeating Israel's and the world's most intimidating enemy.

Mr. Prime Minister, your direct speech of December 12-2024 to the people of Iran pierced the hearts, gave much-needed hope, and kindled the patriotism of every Iranian inside and outside.

Iranians greeted the message with a significant positive response. The Arab subjugators who live in the deadliest form of denial, lie, and deception sneered.

The noble name of 'Netanyahu' means "God has given." God has given Israel a once-in-a-millennium opportunity to right the wrong.

The Arab terrorists of Iran are at their weakest, and the Iranian opposition at its strongest. 'time is of the essence' to work with the United States of Trump and get rid of this "Cancer, toxic, the enemy of humanity and the world's monumental menace."

The softened stance of Iran's defeated Arab Shiite leaders should not deceive the United States and Israel to negotiate or give the slightest advantage to Iran's Arab Khamenei, the sworn enemy.

Khamenei's tactic involves 'Taghiyah' (use of permissible lies and deception). His cruelty and wanton acts are the DNA of Iran's Arab Shiite leaders, whose religion is a weapon that has, for fourteen centuries, handcuffed the innocent Iranian people to a set of 7th-century savage Arab Bedouin ethos.

The situation in Iran is leaving millions of Iranians, especially young men and women who have fled their land, deeply disturbed by what they have witnessed and endured.

Iranians refer to their history when Cyrus the Great, 550–530 BC, declared, "What makes a nation inferior is the lack of equal respect for all faiths." That is a shiny star for the United States and the nations of Israel.

For the oppressed Iranian people, nothing short of total elimination of Arab ethos will work.

Unfortunately, the US Democratic leadership, the manipulative Obama and snoozing at the wheel, Joe Biden, are sleeping in the same bed with Iran's Arab terrorists.

I am pleased to present my latest book, "First Comes the Mosque." The book explains the disingenuous Islam, the Shi'a, Jihadist, and Sharia, the core of Arab totalitarianism.

Mr. Netanyahu, you make a difference.

Love and regards.

Born in a Shi'a family in Iran, Hassanzadeh is a renowned historian and the author of "Iran:

Harsh Arm of Islam," 'Persian Pirooz,' and recently released "First Comes The Mosque."

George H. Hassanzadeh is a U.S. Army Veteran and lives in California.

George.h.hassanzadeh@gmail.com