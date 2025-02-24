An Interview With C.O. Moed, author of It Was Her New York

Interview with C.O. Moed about "It Was Her New York"

In an interview with Bookpleasures.com, C.O. Moed discusses her book, "It Was Her New York," a blend of memoir and graphic novel that combines personal story with the changing landscape of New York's Lower East Side.

Moed explains that the book emerged from a period of crisis when she became her mother Florence's caretaker. Unable to continue with her experimental video project, she turned to a point-and-shoot camera and a notebook to document her experiences. A pivotal moment occurred when she witnessed a young man condescendingly talking about NYC egg creams on camera, spurring her to tell the true story of her city.

The book delves into her complex relationship with her mother, Florence, and what she learned about both herself and her mother during the writing process. She also shares how she balanced capturing her mother's decline with the broader themes of a changing Lower East Side, using a four-movement piano sonata structure to organize her stories.

Moed discusses the role of photography in the book, noting that most pictures belong to the moment of the matching story. She also touches on the importance of humor in storytelling, even when addressing poignant and difficult topics. She emphasizes how caregiving reshaped her perspective on family, resilience, and love.

Moed shares that she is working on two new projects, a collection of short-form pieces and a fiction book of murder and revenge. She also plans to return to experimental video.

Finally, Moed offers advice to caregivers trying to maintain their own identity: "KEEP GOING!!!! DON'T STOP!!!!" She encourages them to find small moments to pursue their art and remember who they are.