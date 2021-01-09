An Afternoon with Esteemed Literary Agent Ken Sherman

Los Angeles, CA – 01/09/21. The Westside Satellite of the Independent Writers of Southern California (IWOSC) will feature veteran literary agent Ken Sherman as their guest on Saturday, January 16, 12:30 pm. Sherman will be interviewed by Satellite Host Robin Quinn, a Los Angeles book editor. The program will be presented on Zoom. This informal interview will provide an opportunity to get an update on what's happening with representation for book authors, to become acquainted with this particular agent, and to hear his thoughts on craft and building a lasting career as an author.

Ken Sherman is President of Ken Sherman & Associates, a Los Angeles based literary agency established in 1989. His literary agency handles film, TV and book writers and often sells film and TV rights to books. The agency is open to most adult fiction genres, including literary, romance, women's fiction, fantasy/SF, suspense/thriller/mystery, and horror, as well as nonfiction. He makes contact with most of his new writers through referrals.

This event, which will focus mostly on books, is free to IWOSC members, $10 for non-members.

To RSVP, go to: iwosc.org/los-angeles-westside-writers-group/

A long-time IWOSC member and LA Book Coach and Editor, Robin Quinn specializes in self-help, memoir and uplifting fiction. For questions about the Westside Satellite, contact Host Robin Quinn at robinkayquinn2 AT gmail DOT com. Learn more about her services at www.writingandediting.biz.