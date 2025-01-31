America's Aging Crisis a Workplace Problem: Long-Term Care Insurance is More Crucial Than Ever

Women in the "sandwich generation" balance careers while caring for both aging parents and children.

As America's workforce grapples with the realities of aging parents, major employers are recognizing the strain on employees caught in the "sandwich generation"—balancing careers, children, and caregiving for elderly relatives. Without proper planning, this burden can lead to financial strain, workplace absences, and emotional exhaustion.

Matt McCann, a leading expert in long-term care planning, emphasizes that most family caregivers are untrained and unprepared for the role.

"Without a plan, what choice do they have?" he said.

"Having the ability to choose care, protect assets, and reduce family burden is why more people are adding Long-Term Care Insurance to their retirement plans."

As companies make strides in parental leave, the focus is shifting toward better caregiver leave policies. Experts are saying that businesses are beginning to recognize the need to support employees caring for aging parents.

Jugging Work and Caregiving

The demands on the sandwich generation are significant, with caregivers spending an estimated 50 hours per week providing unpaid support, according to a 2023 report by New York Life.

McCann says that many family caregivers eventually need leave for themselves due to stress and burnout, making proactive planning essential.

To ease the burden, experts suggest employers offer flexible work arrangements, caregiver leave options, and access to long-term care planning resources.

Planning ahead by adding Long-Term Care Insurance to a comprehensive retirement plan can make all the difference for your family decades from now.

LTC Insurance Equals Access to Quality Care and Choice

An LTC policy will help secure quality care options, preserve financial stability, and reduce family stress. McCann notes that more younger adults are looking at LTC Insurance because they understand the issue and see what has happened to older family members.

Most people acquire an LTC policy between ages 47 and 67; premiums are lower the younger you are when you secure coverage. However, McCann notes that premiums can vary dramatically between insurance companies that offer long-term care solutions.

How Much Does Long-Term Care Insurance Cost at My Age?

Long-Term Care Insurance is about more than just protecting your cash flow—it's about protecting your family.

"When you have a plan in place, your loved ones don't have to shoulder the exhausting and often overwhelming role of caregiver."

Allow Loved Ones Time to Remain Family

McCann notes that instead of being burdened with the physical and emotional demands of providing daily care and balancing their career and family responsibilities, they can focus on being family—spending quality time with you, offering love and support, and maintaining the relationships that matter most.

By securing quality professional long-term care services, you give them the gift of time, peace of mind, and the ability to cherish moments together without the stress and strain of caregiving responsibilities.

