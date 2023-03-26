Sunday, March 26, 2023
That sounds like a wonderful idea to design an alternate banknote series that showcases a diverse collection of famous Americans. Here are some suggestions for each denomination, keeping in mind the need for diversity in terms of gender, race, and contributions to the nation:
"One" banknotes (20):
- Harriet Tubman
- Susan B. Anthony
- Cesar Chavez
- Frederick Douglass
- Eleanor Roosevelt
- Chief Sitting Bull
- Langston Hughes
- Maya Angelou
- Alan Turing
- George Washington Carver
- Sacagawea
- Thurgood Marshall
- Sylvia Rivera
- Rosa Parks
- Jonas Salk
- Sally Ride
- Wilma Mankiller
- Dolores Huerta
- Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Katherine Johnson
"Five" banknotes (10):
- Billie Holiday
- Amelia Earhart
- Helen Keller
- Martin Luther King Jr.
- Ralph Ellison
- Sojourner Truth
- Ida B. Wells
- Grace Hopper
- Rachel Carson
- Elie Wiesel
"Ten" banknotes (10):
- Jane Addams
- John Muir
- Marsha P. Johnson
- Malcolm X
- Toni Morrison
- Louis Armstrong
- Isamu Noguchi
- Dolley Madison
- Dr. Robert Gallo
- Zora Neale Hurston
"Twenty" banknotes (9):
- Muhammad Ali
- Elizabeth Cady Stanton
- Bayard Rustin
- Thomas Edison
- Audre Lorde
- Walt Whitman
- Albert Einstein
- Georgia O'Keeffe
- Frank Lloyd Wright
"Fifty" banknotes (5):
- Jackie Robinson
- Nellie Bly
- Tecumseh
- James Baldwin
- Marie Curie
"One Hundred" banknotes (4):
- Frederick Law Olmsted
- Alice Paul
- C. V. Raman
- Shirley Chisholm