Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Alternate Notable American People for the Art Contest
Text
Alternate Notable American People for the Art Contest
From:
Georgetown Cash -- Alternative Currency Honoring Great Americans Georgetown Cash -- Alternative Currency Honoring Great Americans
Georgetown, DC
Sunday, March 26, 2023

 

That sounds like a wonderful idea to design an alternate banknote series that showcases a diverse collection of famous Americans. Here are some suggestions for each denomination, keeping in mind the need for diversity in terms of gender, race, and contributions to the nation:

"One" banknotes (20):

  1. Harriet Tubman
  2. Susan B. Anthony
  3. Cesar Chavez
  4. Frederick Douglass
  5. Eleanor Roosevelt
  6. Chief Sitting Bull
  7. Langston Hughes
  8. Maya Angelou
  9. Alan Turing
  10. George Washington Carver
  11. Sacagawea
  12. Thurgood Marshall
  13. Sylvia Rivera
  14. Rosa Parks
  15. Jonas Salk
  16. Sally Ride
  17. Wilma Mankiller
  18. Dolores Huerta
  19. Neil deGrasse Tyson
  20. Katherine Johnson

"Five" banknotes (10):

  1. Billie Holiday
  2. Amelia Earhart
  3. Helen Keller
  4. Martin Luther King Jr.
  5. Ralph Ellison
  6. Sojourner Truth
  7. Ida B. Wells
  8. Grace Hopper
  9. Rachel Carson
  10. Elie Wiesel

"Ten" banknotes (10):

  1. Jane Addams
  2. John Muir
  3. Marsha P. Johnson
  4. Malcolm X
  5. Toni Morrison
  6. Louis Armstrong
  7. Isamu Noguchi
  8. Dolley Madison
  9. Dr. Robert Gallo
  10. Zora Neale Hurston

"Twenty" banknotes (9):

  1. Muhammad Ali
  2. Elizabeth Cady Stanton
  3. Bayard Rustin
  4. Thomas Edison
  5. Audre Lorde
  6. Walt Whitman
  7. Albert Einstein
  8. Georgia O'Keeffe
  9. Frank Lloyd Wright

"Fifty" banknotes (5):

  1. Jackie Robinson
  2. Nellie Bly
  3. Tecumseh
  4. James Baldwin
  5. Marie Curie

"One Hundred" banknotes (4):

  1. Frederick Law Olmsted
  2. Alice Paul
  3. C. V. Raman
  4. Shirley Chisholm
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Group: Georgetown Cash
Dateline: Georgetown, DC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To Georgetown Cash -- Alternative Currency Honoring Great Americans Jump To Georgetown Cash -- Alternative Currency Honoring Great Americans
Contact Click to Contact