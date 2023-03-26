Alternate Notable American People for the Art Contest

From: Georgetown Cash -- Alternative Currency Honoring Great Americans Georgetown , DC Sunday, March 26, 2023

That sounds like a wonderful idea to design an alternate banknote series that showcases a diverse collection of famous Americans. Here are some suggestions for each denomination, keeping in mind the need for diversity in terms of gender, race, and contributions to the nation: "One" banknotes (20): Harriet Tubman Susan B. Anthony Cesar Chavez Frederick Douglass Eleanor Roosevelt Chief Sitting Bull Langston Hughes Maya Angelou Alan Turing George Washington Carver Sacagawea Thurgood Marshall Sylvia Rivera Rosa Parks Jonas Salk Sally Ride Wilma Mankiller Dolores Huerta Neil deGrasse Tyson Katherine Johnson "Five" banknotes (10): Billie Holiday Amelia Earhart Helen Keller Martin Luther King Jr. Ralph Ellison Sojourner Truth Ida B. Wells Grace Hopper Rachel Carson Elie Wiesel "Ten" banknotes (10): Jane Addams John Muir Marsha P. Johnson Malcolm X Toni Morrison Louis Armstrong Isamu Noguchi Dolley Madison Dr. Robert Gallo Zora Neale Hurston "Twenty" banknotes (9): Muhammad Ali Elizabeth Cady Stanton Bayard Rustin Thomas Edison Audre Lorde Walt Whitman Albert Einstein Georgia O'Keeffe Frank Lloyd Wright "Fifty" banknotes (5): Jackie Robinson Nellie Bly Tecumseh James Baldwin Marie Curie "One Hundred" banknotes (4): Frederick Law Olmsted Alice Paul C. V. Raman Shirley Chisholm

