All Your Design Questions Answered for $199

You've Got Questions. Get Answers With Ease.

How do I style this? What do I do with my mantle? How do I improve the look of my room?

What color should I paint my door, my house, my kitchen?

Whether it's questions like these posted on Facebook or friends offering their creative two cents, the answers range from very helpful to, "Why did I bother asking?" In the end, you're often left with more questions than you had initially.

You've probably also watched HGTV and thought, "Oh, I'd love to have a designer!" Yet that's when the following excuses dampen your spirits:

They're all too busy.

My job is too small.

I don't think I can afford it.

What if none of those problems existed? What if you could have a designer available at your fingertips?

Through the magic of Zoom, you can invite me into your home and ask me your questions or post those questions in an exclusive Facebook page. Working on a project and just needing periodic advice? I offer a simple way to get all your design concerns addressed.

For just $199, you'll have access to 25 years of interior design experience, designer resources, and the insights of a best-selling author and professional color expert. If you're seeking less stress, less confusion, and the confidence of a job well done, let's get this conversation started.

https://the-color-whisperer.aweb.page/p/3686f4fe-ccd7-4599-9b73-84dc4686373a