‘All Mortal Greatness’ Named Winner in the FIREBIRD Book Awards’Crime Fiction Genre

"This novel masterfully blends suspense, academic intrigue, and complex characters, making it a must-read for fans of Dan Brown." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press





Vero Beach, FL—All Mortal Greatness, by Nelson Cover has been named winner in the FIREBIRD BOOK AWARDS' Crime Fiction genre. Authors and publishers from around the world submitted their work to the International Firebird Book Awards for consideration. A select panel of 25 judges independently scored and evaluated the quality of the writing and production. Only entries with the highest scores were awarded the coveted Firebird.

Continuing the adventures of his beloved characters, Florida author Nelson Cover reveals the third book of the Sessions University series, All Mortal Greatness. It is a fast-paced, technologically advanced mystery that will leave readers begging for more.

"Microscopic attention to detail, a keen sense of suspense, and sidebars of medical/university/criminology information make this a resounding success. Watch this author rise! Highly recommended."—Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame, Reviewer, 5-Stars

Just as everything seems to be returning to normal and protagonist Thomas Simpson is beginning a new job, a prominent member of the university administration is murdered on his walk home along the campus drive. Thomas, along with Mark Berger and Zoltan Vastag, quickly identify a prime suspect, a family member of a previously murdered administrator, seeking vengeance. The three must join forces again to solve the mystery of this unwarranted murder and reveal the corruption that weaves its way through the university's highest ranks.

"Cover's continuing series takes a peek behind the ivory tower to the nuts and bolts of running a top-level university. Readers who like mystery thrillers, stories about contemporary academia, and even some dark academia fans, may like this series of novels."—Kathryn Picard, Librarian Book Connoisseur, 5-Stars

"The bottom line for universities is that just as in society, those in power often suffer no consequences for their misdeeds and can be as evil and corrupt as the rest of the real world, regardless of their competence, charm, and charisma," Nelson Cover says. "Sessions University, existing in a parallel universe, allows the reader to witness the tragedy of ambition and malfeasance in a world beyond but relevant to the contemporary, seeing the truth about how ambition corrupts."

All Mortal Greatness is filled with humor and larger-than-life characters in addition to the real-world issues that it illustrates. It explores the concepts of animation and greatness, and what can happen when they are embraced by the wrong people. Fans of thriller, mystery, or academia-themed stories will love this book!

All Mortal Greatness, Hardcover ISBN 978-1-960090-70-6, Paperback ISBN 978-1-960090-68-3, eBook ISBN 978-1-960090-69-0, 237 pages, Epigraph Books, 2024. Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About Nelson Cover: ( Co-ver with a long O ) Nelson Cover graduated from San Francisco State University with a Masters in English. He formerly worked as the Associate, and then Director of Annual Giving at The Johns Hopkins Institutions, Director of Development and Executive Director of the Cancer Research Foundation at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Medicine, Director of Development at the Washington National Cathedral, and Director of Development at The American Enterprise Institute. Nelson also founded The Sheridan Group, where he served as president for thirty years, a full-service, fundraising consulting firm. He retired in 2013 and is now a full-time author. Outside of his successful career, Nelson is an avid cyclist, car enthusiast, and dog lover. He has written four novels: Danced by the Light of the Moon, From the Midst of Wickedness, A Matter of Circumstance, All Mortal Greatness and a collection of short stories, Truth, Lies and Deceit. All Mortal Greatness is the third in his Sessions University series. He currently resides in Florida with his wife.

Media Contact: For a review copy of All Mortal Greatness or to arrange an interview with Nelson Cover, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on Twitter @abookpublicist.