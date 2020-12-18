“All I Want For Christmas is My Two Front Teeth”: Michigan Dentist Will Make Dream Come True for Needy Patients

Bingham Farms, MI—A Bingham Farms dentist wants to give several financially strapped individuals their two front teeth this Christmas…literally.

"That Alvin and the Chipmunks song came on the radio, 'All I Want For Christmas is My Two Front Teeth,' and I thought about how many thousands of people don't have their front teeth and decided to try to help as many as I could," says Kosinski.

"When it comes to how people are perceived there's really nothing worse than not having your two front teeth so we're making this offer," add Kosinski.

Dr. Kosinski is looking for 16 patients to be involved in his teaching program for doctors learning his techniques in implant dentistry.

Candidates must be missing upper or lower back teeth and have no uncontrolled medical problems. A no-fee evaluation will be completed to determine if they are candidates for this teaching program.

Once selected, the individuals will receive a dental implant and abutment for $699 – an incredible $1,500 savings. After healing, a CAD/CAM zirconia crown over the implant will be created by Dr. Kosinski, also for a reduced fee. All patients accepted in this program will receive a CT scan, or three-dimensional X-ray to idealize their situation.

Anyone interested in the reduced priced implant procedure should contact Dr. Kosinski's office, SmileCreator of Bingham Farms. To find out if you qualify please call Jan or Lorry at 248-646-8651 to schedule a free, no cost or obligation appointment.

Dr. Kosinski is a Dental Practitioner who has established himself in the dental implant field and has trained hundreds of professional dentists and dental students in the best techniques for successful implants. Dr. Kosinski has placed well over 14,000 dental implants in his dental career and did over 1,100 implants last year alone.

The implants at greatly reduced prices are offered because Dr. Kosinski participates in a dental training program he offers in cooperation with the Engel Institute led by Dr. Todd Engel. Professional dentists will come to Dr. Kosinski's office to be trained and under his mentoring will perform implant surgery on select patients.

Dr. Timothy Kosinski is also proud to introduce the Vatech dental CT scan and the Medit digital scanner into his dental implant practice. These tools allow him to evaluate spaces in the mouth to determine the available bone in three dimensions and to create crowns digitally. This allows for more accurate placement of dental implants and ideal crown fabrication. Other health issues can also be evaluated including decay and abscesses.

Dr. Kosinski uses this dental CBCT in his dental implant evaluations daily. It allows his to virtually place implants properly prior to any surgical intervention on his patients. Dr. Kosinski provides complete implant therapy from diagnosis to surgery to the final implant crown, full mouth bridges or hybrids or overdentures. All these techniques improve the quality of life of his patients by improving the ability to chew efficiently and smile confidently.

The SmileCreator of Bingham Farms office is located at: 31000 Telegraph Rd., Suite 170, Bingham Farms, MI 48025. For more information call: 248-646-8651 or visit: www.SmileCreator.Net or www.MichiganImplantDentist.com.

About Dr. Timothy F. Kosinski, DDS, MAGD

Dr. Timothy Kosinski is an Affiliate Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University Of Detroit Mercy School Of Dentistry and serves on the editorial review board of Reality, the information source for esthetic dentistry and is the Associate Editor of the Academy of General Dentistry journals. Most recently he was named the Editor of Dentistry Today Implants. He is a Past President of the Michigan Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Kosinski received his DDS from the University of Detroit Mercy Dental School and his Mastership in Biochemistry from Wayne State University School of Medicine. He is a Diplomat of the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists and the American Society of Osseointegration.

He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and received his Mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Kosinski has received many honors including Fellowship in the American and International Colleges of Dentists and the Academy of Dentistry International. He received the "Humanitarian Award" from the Academy of Dentistry International in recognition of significant contributions to the enhancement of quality of life and the human condition. He is a member of OKU and the Pierre Fauchard Academy. Dr. Kosinski was the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry Alumni Association's "Alumnus of the Year." In 2009 and 2014 he received the Academy of General Dentistry's "Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition." Dr. Kosinski has placed more than 14,000 dental implants, published over 210 articles on the surgical and prosthetic phases of implant dentistry and was a contributor to the textbooks, Principles and Practices of Implant Dentistry, and 2010's Dental Implantation and Technology. He was featured on Nobelbiocare's Nobelvision and lectures extensively.

