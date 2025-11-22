Aging Does Change Everything- Lack of Planning Creates Crisis

Aging at home is important for most people.

Aging looks different for everyone, but one truth is universal: your health, body, and mind will change.

Many older adults stay sharp, purposeful, and independent well into their 70s and 80s. But over time, even the healthiest people start to notice shifts. Vision gets dimmer. Strength declines. Memory slips. Everyday tasks like housekeeping, yard work, and driving become harder.

Matt McCann, a leading expert on long-term care planning, says longevity planning has become a critical part of retirement planning. With a plan, you will witness a family crisis.

"You see it everywhere you go. Longevity is something we witness, but the impact of aging often leads to physical and mental decline. The need for long-term care is real; without planning, it leads to a family crisis."

Some older adults need either standby or hands-on assistance with daily living activities, such as getting in and out of the shower, on and off the toilet, personal hygiene, dressing, eating, and mobility.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that 46 percent of adults over 75 live with at least one physical disability, and the number climbs as we age. Once you reach age 65, you have a 56 percent chance of needing long-term care services. Even without significant health issues, the simple routines that keep you independent can become overwhelming in your 80s and 90s.

Of course, chronic health and mobility issues can lead you to needing long-term care even younger. The advances in medical science increase longevity and our need for long-term care.

Where Most People Eventually Need Help

Eventually, no matter what, you may join many older Americans who need help with:

• Managing medications and finances

• Driving safely

• Housekeeping and home maintenance

• Personal care — bathing, dressing, toileting, and more

And the reality is clear, you may need long-term care at some point. And it isn't cheap. Health insurance, including Medicare, will not pay for long-term care outside of short-term skilled care. You and your family will be responsible unless you have planned in advance.

McCann says Long-Term Care Insurance provides you with access to your choice of quality care in any setting, even at home.

"When you have an LTC policy, you control the location and quality of your extended care. Your LTC policy allows your loved ones to have the time to be family, instead of being a caregiver."

Why Planning Early Matters

That's why planning before age and health changes occur is so important.

Sure, buying yet another insurance policy may not be high on your agenda, but the impact long-term care will have on your family and finances is so significant that LTC Insurance is one policy that can dramatically benefit you and your loved ones directly.

The guaranteed tax-free benefits from your LTC policy will allow you to access your choice of quality extended care services, even at home.

Aging may be unpredictable; we all age at different rates, but the consequences of aging and long-term care don't have to create a family crisis.

Start planning today so you and your family can stay in control tomorrow.

