Age When Long-Term Care Insurance Claims Begin Reported

Half of long-term care insurance claims begin when policyholders are in their 80s according to data reported today by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"Millions of Americans are living into their 80s, 90s and even 100s," explains Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "When you live a long life, the likelihood that you'll need some long-term care increases exponentially."

The Association has just posted data regarding ages when long-term care insurance claims begin. "Half of claims begin between 80 and 89," Slome reports. "Some 27 percent begin between age 80 and 84, with 23 percent between ages 85 and 89." Twelve (12) percent of claims begin when the policyholder is age 90 and older.

If an individual wants the benefits of long-term care insurance to pay for needed care, coverage must generally be purchased prior to turning age 65. "Unfortunately, many people don't do any planning until the need for care is either imminent or already present," Slome admits. "At that point it is too late because insurance companies will only issue policies to those who can health qualify."

According to the Association the average age for those buying new traditional long-term care insurance policies remains between 56 and 57. "The cost of coverage will be significantly less than if you wait until your 60s or 70s," Slome explains.

The organization recently undertook a campaign reporting long-term care insurance claims statistics. "We regularly encounter denial among consumers who mistaken believe there's little or no risk," Slome concludes. "We share real information focused on how many people need long-term care and how and when they benefit from owning long-term care insurance. The hope is that an educated consumer will better understand the risk they face and get information to decide what is best for their needs."

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To obtain long-term care insurance quotes from a long-term care insurance specialist call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website www.aaltci.org/ltcfacts-2022/.