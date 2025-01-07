Age Brilliantly (.org) Announces “Opportunities” Workshops

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Age Brilliantly (.org) Announces Winter 2025 Weekly "Opportunities" Workshops

Conversations Empower Adults to Maximize Opportunities to Lead Fulfilling 100-Year Lives

New York, NY. January 7, 2025. Age Brilliantly(.org) is the interactive community of adults who want to maximize opportunities to lead (more) fulfilling 100-year lives. Its Academy announced the Winter 2025 "Opportunities" series of online workshops that are designed to inspire and educate members. These complimentary one-hour programs take place on Tuesdays from Jan. 14 to March 25, 2025 at 1 PM ET.

"Thanks to the gift of longevity, people can lead longer, fulfilling lives by nurturing the eight Life Essentials throughout their potential 100 year lives," observed Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D., Age Brilliantly's CEO and CLO. "We're fortunate to have trailblazers as role models of how we all can maximize opportunities to lead a fulfilling life through intentional living. Unfortunately, we lost a giant role-model when President Jimmy Carter, after celebrating his 100th birthday, passed away a few days ago.

"Mr. Carter lived a full-life by living up to his most important values and goals. He was born in 1924, and lived in a home without running water in rural Georgia. He transcended the humble beginnings and focused on serving others through hard work and respect. He entered politics as a state senator and later, Governor. In 1977, he became the 39thPresident for one term. At age 56, he chose not to retire from servicing, and instead served people globally through The Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity.





He continued living his values of preventing and resolving global conflicts, promoting freedom and democracy, and alleviating human suffering by improving people's health and housing. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2002 for working on the Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel. He and his wife Rosalynn used their lives to make a difference in the world, despite passing 'traditional retirement' age. These 'trailblazers' exemplify the Age Brilliantly mindset: lead your life to maximize opportunities for a long, fulfilling life for all. We dedicate the 'Opportunities Series' to the Carters."

Age Brilliantly (.org) provides an interactive platform where members share information, inspiration, resources, support & tools to make better life decisions as they navigate their 100-year lives. It includes an Academy-Learning Center, Insight Exchange, Self-discovery tools, and other advisory resources.

Each season, the Academy offers free Virtual workshops to inspire and educate adults on how to Age Brilliantly. The Explorer discussion programs are led by subject matter experts. The Winter series focuses on Opportunities and takes place Tuesdays at 1PM ET from Jan. 14 to March 25. The schedule is:





Jan. 14 – What's Your Opp Age? Why Does it Matter?

Jan. 21 – Wowzitude's Opportunities to Travel and Connect Globally

Jan. 28 – Plan Your Estate Today for all Your Opportunities Tomorrow

Feb. 4 – The Opportunities Found in Planning Beyond your Business

Feb. 11 – Hidden Opportunities: Embracing Reinvention in Every Season of Life

Feb. 18 – The Opportunities Entrepreneur: Bring Your Questions

Feb. 25 – Your Crystal Ball Opportunities

Mar. 4 – Align Family Values for Greater Life Opportunities

Mar. 11 – Change your Thoughts, Change your Opportunities

Mar. 18 – Project Thrive: Business Growth Using Synergistic Alignment



Mar. 25 – How to Finance a Lifetime of Opportunities



Dr. Cahn concluded, "The Age Brilliantly mindset focuses on maximizing opportunities for fulfillment for your Future-self and the people we influence for generations to come. To help us do so, we're introducing OppAge™ – to help people focus on the Opportunity years ahead; it's our first workshop.

Imagine you're chronologically 63 years of age; your OppAge™ is 37 years (100 minus 63). That's almost

13,000 days in which you can plan and achieve exciting relationships, passionate activities and/or purposeful projects. Life's opportunities are a terrible thing to waste; and regret comes mostly from things we could have done, but didn't! Maximize opportunities for life-fulfillment, always."

People can register for individual programs at AgeBrilliantly.org/Upcoming-Workshops.



For more information, visit www.AgeBrilliantly.org contact 800-493-1334, or JCahn@agebrilliantly.org.