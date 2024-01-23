Advance Praise for “Whistle-Stop Politics”

Edward Segal's forthcoming book, Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them,, is receiving favorable reviews prior to its publication on February 13 in hardcover and ebook editions.

Mike McCurry, a former press secretary to Presidnet Bill Clinton

"Whistle-Stop Politics is a great collection of stories and anecdotes that show why presidents and candidates love to campaign by train."

"Edward Segal gives us plenty of reasons for the popularity of whistle-stop campaign trains with the public, politicians, and their staff. There is really no better or more effective way for candidates and office holders to see America and connect with voters. Whistle-stop trains are fun, but more importantly, they provide those who want to lead us with a view of the country they can't get any other way. That's another reason why it would be better if politicians campaigned more by train than by plane.," McCurry noted.

Douglas MacKinnon, a former White House and Pentagon official, national columnist, and bestselling author.

"For all my adult life, I have had a love of trains, politics, and history. With Whistle-Stop Politics, Edward Segal has combined all three into a must-read for every politician, political pundit, and political science major in the country."

Donald A. Ritchie, historian emeritus of the US Senate and author of Electing FDR: The New Deal Campaign of 1932,

""Whistle-Stop Politics rolls through two centuries of campaigning from the back of trains. In his entertaining account, Edward Segal presents a wealth of information about the candidates who benefited from whistlestop trips and the reporters who endured them."

About Whistle-Stop Politics



The book is rated by Amazon as the #1 new release for all railroad-related books.



Whistle-Stop Politics is the first book to take a deep dive into how presidential, congressional and other candidates have used campaign trains for more than 185 years to connect with voters at depot and trackside rallies across the country.

Filled with engaging anecdotes and striking images, Whistle-Stop Politics is an exciting journey back into America's political past, opening new windows into the personalities and political campaigns that shaped our history. The stories include:

How and why some politicians allowed others to impersonate them on campaign train trips.

The VIP guest on two presidential train tours who later became president.

How the whistle-stop train of a candidate's wife helped change the role of women on the campaign trail.

The president who traveled the railroads so much that Congress questioned whether any work he did outside of the nation's capital was legal

The ebook edition of Whistle-Stop Politics is now available for preorders on Amazon at this link: https://www.amazon.com/Whistle-Stop-Politics-Campaign-Reporters-Covered-ebook/dp/B0CDJV4XTV?nodl=1&dplnkId=1fc93f27-7c4b-4940-8044-791b7e2182f6.



Preorders of the hardback edition will be available soon.

#####