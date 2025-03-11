Tuesday, March 11, 2025











Press Release - New Website

Accomplish More, Stress Less with Innovative New Website

[Austin, TX] – March 9, 2025 – Renowned accomplishment expert and international speaker Maura Nevel Thomas is thrilled to announce the launch of her new website, www.maurathomas.com. The site, enhanced with new features, is meticulously designed to empower leaders and knowledge workers to combat distractions and manage attention more effectively, thereby unlocking their full potential.

Proven Methods to Accomplish More with Less Stress

The all-new www.maurathomas.com is crafted with a singular purpose: to equip knowledge workers with the skills they need to accomplish more of their most significant results. Tailored for both leaders and individual contributors, the site addresses the growing need for personal productivity skills in today's fast-paced work environment, with a particular emphasis on moving from what Thomas calls an "outdated approach to productivity—time management," to a more relevant framework for the 21st century—attention management.

"I designed the new site so that leaders can easily find the information they need to cultivate a company culture that supports peak productivity," Maura Thomas says. "The site also has the tools to help individual contributors learn to manage their attention and their workload so they can achieve far more with less stress."

Unparalleled Features and Offerings

What differentiates MauraThomas.com from other productivity websites is its integration of the Empowered Productivity™ System—a method in use at major organizations like NASA and Google. The site uniquely emphasizes real transformation rather than mere tips and tricks. It details the solutions Maura Thomas offers for teams, leaders, and individuals, and it provides details about Maura's keynote speaking.

Additionally, the website hosts an expansive Learning Center. Here users can educate themselves about the six modules of Maura's Empowered Productivity™ System through insightful articles, videos, and other free resources.

About Maura Thomas

Maura Nevel Thomas is ranked number eight on the Global Guru's list of the World's Top 30 Time Management Professionals. She is recognized internationally for her contributions to productivity and work-life balance as the most widely cited authority on attention management. As a TEDx speaker, author of six books, and regular contributor to major business outlets like Forbes and Harvard Business Review, her methods have reshaped the global productivity landscape.

"At maurathomas.com, we're not just sharing strategies. We're inspiring leaders to redefine what productivity means in their lives," said Maura Thomas. "Our mission is to help smart, driven professionals bring their unique gifts to the world in a way that energizes, motivates, and inspires them, instead of exhausting, overwhelming, and depleting them."

Visit and Explore

Visit www.maurathomas.com today and unlock the tools to reduce stress and accomplish more.