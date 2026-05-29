AI SEARCH SHOCKER: ChatGPT Already Has an Opinion About Your Business — Find Out What It Is Before Your Competitors Do

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



AI SEARCH SHOCKER: ChatGPT Already Has an Opinion About Your Business — Find Out What It Is Before Your Competitors Do

FREE AI Visibility Score Reveals Whether Your Brand Will Survive the AI Search Revolution

GREENSBORO, N.C. — June 2, 2026 — Before a customer visits your website, calls your office or reads your marketing materials, artificial intelligence may have already formed an opinion about your business.

Today, millions of consumers are asking ChatGPT, Google AI, Gemini and Perplexity for recommendations on experts, products, services and companies. The answers they receive increasingly determine who gets noticed, who gets trusted and who gets hired.



The question is simple: What are AI search engines saying about you?



To help businesses answer that question, NewsUSA.ai and ExpertCLICK.com have launched a FREE AI Visibility Score, a comprehensive audit that reveals how artificial intelligence platforms view your organization and identifies opportunities to improve visibility, credibility and authority in AI-powered search.



Participants can:



• Receive a FREE AI Visibility Audit



• See how AI search engines view their brand



• Identify visibility gaps that may limit AI recommendations



• Improve AI search rankings and discoverability



• Increase authority, credibility and trust



• Gain exposure through NewsUSA distribution



• Reach audiences through Google News and LexisNexis



• Claim a FREE $1,295 ExpertCLICK Press Room with qualifying NewsUSA participation





MItchell P, Davis, ExpertClick's President said: "We bring the SEO power of ExpertClick to NewsUSA."

ExpertClick benefits include:

• Unlimited News Releases — you can also schedule them for future publication dates.

• SEO optimized online press room with a direct link to your website for valuable quality backlinks.

• Indexing under up to 39 topics of your choice.

• Support for YouTube videos, full HTML email newsletters and opt-in forms to grow your mailing list.

• Optional social media plug-ins for LinkedIn, X, BlueSky and Facebook.

• Do-follow embedded text links for additional SEO value.

• Assistance selecting effective SEO keywords and phrases.

• Custom SEO-friendly URL handle for your press room.

• Social media sharing buttons for your releases and profile.

• Ability to search the journalist database.

• Ability to answer journalist questions publicly at InterviewCLICK.com or send private direct messages.

• Automated blog syndication through your RSS feed with distribution across multiple channels.

• Inclusion at RadioTOUR.com for multimedia and video news releases.

• Access to expanded distribution through AP, PR Newswire and NewsUSA, plus custom outreach through SpecialGuests.com.

• Inclusion of your LinkedIn, Calendly and eSpeakers Certified Virtual Presenter links and logos.

• Exclusive Validated Expert membership icons for your website and marketing materials.

• Speaker bureau profile through the International Platform Association.

• Customer support by phone or text at (202) 333-5000 or email to Support@ExpertClick.com.

• 50% discount for 501(c)(3) organizations, federal agencies and embassies participating in the NewsCOUNCIL.org program.

• A low 15% fee applies only when ExpertCLICK directly arranges speaking, training, coaching or consulting engagements for you.

• No fee applies for engagements secured directly by you.

• First placement in search and topic results — above other members.

• Your news releases displayed above member profiles.

• Placement in up to two additional front-page topics.

• Banner ad placement on one topic page of your choice — complimentary banner ad design included.

• Custom SEO optimized URL registration for your press room.

• PDF creation of your professional one-sheet media profile.

• Ability to purchase stock shares for ownership participation.

• Featured placement in an Expert Round-Up distributed to top talk TV and radio programs.

SEO CREDIBILITY

Mitchell P. Davis trained with BruceClay.com, one of the leading SEO training firms in the industry. With more than 27 years of SEO experience, many ExpertCLICK members have achieved strong long-term Google rankings. SEO results are cumulative and typically build over time rather than appearing immediately.

"AI is becoming the new front door to the internet," said Mitchell P. Davis, founder of ExpertCLICK. "Organizations that understand how AI platforms view them today will be better positioned to win visibility, credibility and customers tomorrow."



As AI-generated answers increasingly replace traditional search results, businesses that fail to appear in AI recommendations risk becoming effectively invisible to prospective customers, journalists and decision-makers.



To receive a FREE AI Visibility Score and learn how AI search engines view your organization, visti: Https://www.NewsUSA.ai



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