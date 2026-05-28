FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE AI SEARCH SHOCKER: ChatGPT Already Has an Opinion About Your Business — Find Out What It Is Before Your Competitors Do FREE AI Visibility Score Reveals Whether Your Brand Will Survive the AI Search Revolution

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 28, 2026 — Before a customer visits your website, calls your office or reads your marketing materials, artificial intelligence may have already formed an opinion about your business.

Today, millions of consumers are asking ChatGPT, Google AI, Gemini and Perplexity for recommendations on experts, products, services and companies. The answers they receive increasingly determine who gets noticed, who gets trusted and who gets hired.

The question is simple: What are AI search engines saying about you?

To help businesses answer that question, NewsUSA.ai and ExpertCLICK have launched a FREE AI Visibility Score, a comprehensive audit that reveals how artificial intelligence platforms view your organization and identifies opportunities to improve visibility, credibility and authority in AI-powered search.

Participants Can: Receive a FREE AI Visibility Audit

See how AI search engines view their brand

Identify visibility gaps that may limit AI recommendations

Improve AI search rankings and discoverability

Increase authority, credibility and trust

Gain exposure through NewsUSA distribution

Reach audiences through Google News and LexisNexis

Claim a FREE $1,295 ExpertCLICK Press Room with qualifying NewsUSA participation

"AI is becoming the new front door to the internet. Organizations that understand how AI platforms view them today will be better positioned to win visibility, credibility and customers tomorrow"



— Mitchell P. Davis, founder of ExpertCLICK

As AI-generated answers increasingly replace traditional search results, businesses that fail to appear in AI recommendations risk becoming effectively invisible to prospective customers, journalists and decision-makers.

Get Your FREE AI Visibility Score Today Find out how AI search engines view your organization. Visit NewsUSA.ai

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