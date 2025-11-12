A Trilogy of Tools For Resilience, Creativity, and Soul Mastery

Bright Wings Press proudly announces the release of three groundbreaking new books by award-winning author and coach Nancy Boyd, creator of The Soul Path Academy. Together, these titles—Lessons From The Edge, Unblockable, and The Code of the Soul—offer readers a practical roadmap for navigating life's challenges, unlocking creative flow, and living from the power of their soul.

Boyd, known to her readers and clients as the Soul Mechanic, writes for people who want to thrive amid the world's chaos without losing their center. Each book stands alone yet contributes to a unified vision: helping seekers and change-makers master their inner landscape to create the kind of world no one needs to recover from.

"Every one of these books meets a real need," Boyd explains. "People are overwhelmed, overstimulated, and uncertain. My goal is to give them tools they can use right now—to think clearly, act wisely, and live in alignment with what's true for them."

Lessons From The Edge: Taking the Wheel Before You Go Over a Cliff

A field guide for resilience and presence in turbulent times. Boyd teaches readers how to recognize the warning signs before life spins out of control and how to navigate challenges with steadiness and clarity. Using the metaphor of being at the wheel of one's own life, the book offers an empowering reminder: you already have what it takes—you just need to drive more skillfully.

Unblockable: The Last Writer's Block Book You'll Ever Need

A no-nonsense guide to overcoming creative paralysis. Drawing on decades of coaching writers and visionaries, Boyd dismantles the myth of "writer's block" and shows why it's not a flaw but a phase of the creative process. Her practical, compassionate approach helps creators of every kind rediscover flow, confidence, and joy in their work.

The Code of the Soul: A Practical Guide to Upgrading Your Inner Operating System

A guide to conscious evolution for modern seekers. Boyd invites readers to go beyond surface living and reconnect with the wisdom of the soul. Drawing from her own profound life transformations, she offers a powerful framework for living with depth, purpose, and peace in a world that prizes speed over meaning.

A body of work for the modern age

Across all three titles, Boyd delivers what her readers value most: grounded wisdom, clear methods, and a sense of hope. Her work bridges spirituality and practicality, helping readers turn insight into action and confusion into clarity.

"You can't control the storm," Boyd says, "but you can learn to drive through it. That's what these books are about—how to stay steady, purposeful, and free no matter what's happening around you."

About the Author

Nancy Boyd is an award-winning writer, coach, and publisher. Through Bright Wings Press and The Soul Path Academy, she helps seekers and change-makers live and create from their soul's truth. Known as the Soul Mechanic, Boyd's work spans books, courses, and community programs that teach people how to live with purpose, clarity, and compassion.

All three titles—Lessons From The Edge, Unblockable, and The Code of the Soul—are now available from Bright Wings Press through Amazon and major booksellers.



To learn more, visit brightwings.com