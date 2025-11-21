A Suspenseful, Heart-Struck Novella of Ghosts, Corruption, and Courage

Today marks the official release of The Green Guardian, the latest novella from psychologist-author P.A. Farrell. Blending romance, mystery, and supernatural intrigue, this gripping story invites readers into a world where corporate power clashes with truth—and where an unexpected connection reaches across the divide between life and death.

The novella follows Samantha Andrews, a young environmental scientist thrilled to begin her new career at the influential GreenTech corporation. But her excitement quickly unravels as she uncovers troubling inconsistencies in project reports and experiences a chilling presence in the building after hours. When the presence reveals himself as Ethan Reeves—a former employee who died under suspicious circumstances—Samantha is thrust into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Together, Samantha and Ethan unearth hidden evidence, corporate cover-ups, and the tragic realities behind Ethan's death. As danger builds, so does an emotional bond that defies the limits of time and existence. The Green Guardian explores what it means to stand up to power, to protect the vulnerable, and to open one's heart in the most unlikely circumstances.

P.A. Farrell's storytelling is warm, human, and deeply immersive, drawing readers into a suspenseful journey that lingers long after the final page.

The Green Guardian is available today on Amazon Select and epub. Readers seeking a unique blend of romance, corporate intrigue, and ghost-layered mystery will find this novella impossible to put down.