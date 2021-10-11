‘A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story’ Featured on the ‘Talk with Audrey’ Radio Show

Birmingham, Alabama—Bew White was interviewed on the Talk with Audrey Radio Show about his book, A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story. Adams weekly show provides listeners with insightful and intelligent conversations on travel, tech, health, business, fitness, education and other lifestyle topics.

A Summer Classic showcases the essence of life; work, sacrifice, disappointment, success, setback, love, tragedy, more success, more setbacks, heartache, happiness, sadness and more…heed the lessons and charge forward in your life. However, behind all those aspects of life, which we all experience, is tale of a man driven by dreams, buttressed by faith, backstopped by family and committed to building an inspirational legacy to stand the test of time.

Expert Click Radio · Bew White Interrviewed by Audrey Adams About His Book, 'A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story'

The biography, written by Christopher Taunton, delivers a detailed examination of Bew's childhood, college years, early professional life, and the successes and failures that got him to where he is today. Ultimately a tale of love, life, and business, A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story is truly a modern-day version of the classic movie It's a Wonderful Life.

At just 28 years old, Bew left his job at his family-owned business, Avondale Mills, and started a sales representative company in 1978 called Vista Corporation, specializing in selling outdoor furniture. In 1987, Bew started multiple companies in an effort to expand from selling on the road to building a national brand. One of those companies was Summer Classics, which was created around Bew's thought of designing and manufacturing products that he would want for his own backyard. With a business model based on creating products that were consumer driven, would stand the test of time, and would not go out of style, Summer Classics officially took off in 1987.

Integral to his life is his enduring relationship with his wife Wendy. She has truly been his rock, encouraging him in his endeavors and keeping his spiritual life alive. Taunton does an excellent job of illustrating this romance for the ages.

"A Summer Classic becomes an inspiring 'classic' of how to climb the ladder to success, with all the important aspects of that assent related in the life of Bew White. Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

In October of 2013, Bew, at the pinnacle of his career and success, found himself in the emergency room, fighting for his life. It was that moment when he thought his life would end that led him to want to share his story with the world.

"It was like a signal went off in my head that my story needed to be told," says Bew. "I want to help others understand that what they do now matters and that though it takes hard work and perseverance to achieve the goals you set out to achieve, it's not impossible."

"This book will both inspire you and inform you of the many challenges faced by one man and how he went about overcoming these obstacles on his road to success. It's essential reading for any aspiring entrepreneur." —John Kelly, Detroit Free Press

About Bew White: Bew White III, is Chairman of the Board of Gabriella White and it's brands, Summer Classics, Gabby and Wendy Jane. He graduated from Auburn University in 1972 with a degree in textile engineering. The phrase "outdoor living" had hardly been coined, as outdoor furniture was simply known as a table and chairs you would find on a basic patio deck

At just 28 years old, Mr. White left his job at his family-owned business, Avondale Mills, and started a sales representative company in 1978 called Vista Corporation, specializing in selling outdoor furniture. In 1987, Bew started multiple companies in an effort to expand from selling on the road to building a national brand. One of those companies was Summer Classics, which was created around Bew's thought of designing and manufacturing products that he would want for his own backyard. With a business model based on creating products that were consumer driven, would stand the test of time, and would not go out of style, Summer Classics officially took off in 1987.

Born in 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama to William Bew White II and Gabriella Corner White, Bew is the great-grandson of Braxton Bragg Corner, governor and then senator for Alabama, as well as the founder of the Alabama-based Fortune 500 textile company Avondale Mills.

In 2013 he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by the Society of International Business Fellows and in 2021 Bew White received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Causal Furnishings Association. He is also the subject of the well-received biography A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story by Christopher Taunton. The father of three wonderful children, Bew currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama with the love of his life, his wife, Wendy.

A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story, ISBN 978-1-939358-29-5 Available on Amazon in ebook for $4.99 and hardcover for $24.99. Or in large quantities from the author at www.BewWhite.com.

Media Contact: For a review copy of A Summer Classic: The Bew White Story or to arrange an interview with Bew White, contact Scott Lorenz of Westwind Communications Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or by phone at 734-667-2090. Reach Lorenz on twitter @abookpublicist