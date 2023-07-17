A Spark of Truth is Exposed

Now at Amazon is a shocking history of our current problems.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/0944851630?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

From the earliest times and through secret societies, evil Elites running the three major powers, government, religion, and finance have infiltrated society through banking, education, medicine, media, and entertainment. They have controlled, contaminated, and poisoned our food, air, and water supplies. These wealthy and powerful families change their names, create shell companies, and stay behind the scenes. They keep themselves out of the "news" and under a cover of secrecy with a plan to dominate and depopulate the earth. These so-called "leaders" are linked by sacred bloodlines and create a front of authority based upon manipulation and control. Their path of evil and demonic worship and satanic sacrifice goes back centuries and is finally being exposed. The fight is a spiritual war between light and dark energies that are currently playing in the physical world. New forms of leadership and government are forming to change the basis of our lives from deceit to honesty.

"A Spark of Truth" shares information not commonly known due to censorship on television, the news, the internet, publishing houses, newspapers, and more. This book contains information not usually heard or seen. It offers knowledge, information, and answers to health, religion, education, government, and other problems that have been hidden.

There is more to be revealed at deeper levels. The author started out to write a book to expose current issues that were not supportive of the lifestyle of a country described as a democracy -- the United States of America. To her surprise and curiosity in researching more of the history of these topics, she found past knowledge to expose that these problems were centuries old and not just current. She found we are in a global war of the dark against the light forces. The book is titled A "Spark" of Truth as to include all the details would take volumes, and much of the information is available on the internet for those searching for the truth. This book covers only some of the problems.



Marilyn's work comes from experience, research, and years of overcoming difficulties, illness, disease, and misery. Going beyond the misinformation or biased news broadcasts, she reports as an investigative journalist sharing her findings, personal understandings, facts, and hidden truths. Welcome to alternative and unconventional answers and information for our lives to have the truth. Also included are several of her published writings to offer fresh understandings not told in the news or media.



Gradually, whistleblowers are breaking the old barriers. This brings new perceptions and knowledge for concerns and wellbeing. Comments on current subjects bring straightforward discernment on topics like vaccinations, religion, education, government. These awarenesses reach beyond governmental influence, media's distorted reporting, and erroneous information.

Finding what inspires and pulls you forward is what enhances a loving world. Therefore, topics as holistic health, alternative medicine, empowerment, real education, spirituality, inspiration, and Quantum Physics are included. Most everyone has been deceived and manipulated from a paradigm of fear in medical, political, and world events designed for evolving into world domination called The New World Order. Trust yourself and your inner knowing rather than experts, politicians, dogma, and even doctors. It is time to know the truth that you have your own answers that give positive results from inner consciousness.



Marilyn won an international writing contest years ago that ignited her passion for writing. She came to understand that the root cause of her life dilemma came from the programming of our culture. This opened the doors for understanding beyond the typical thoughts to a deeper understanding for the origin and basis that brought our society to its current problems. "A Spark of Truth" addresses the agenda below the surface. Be informed and know the truth.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/0944851630?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

What People Are Saying:

From the first page of Marilyn's book "A Spark of Truth," which should be called "A Bonfire of Truth," I was deeply drawn in, page after page. Each page reveals amazing teaching after amazing teaching. For example, on page 16, why Roman Emperor Constantine created the Council of Nicea in 325 AD, and why they rewrote the Bible drastically, affecting the whole world. Or, on page 49, where Marilyn beautifully narrates how and why the banking system was created, which is now a global banking cartel that controls ENTIRE nations. These and so MANY MORE teachings await you as a reader. Be warned, there is a lot of very important information which will greatly shift your perspective on global events! I like to refer to this book as a teaching manual. It is filled with a multitude of truths and secrets that need to be shared and discussed.