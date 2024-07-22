A Spark of Truth Has a New Cover

A Spark of Truth by Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond Has a New Cover.

"The Spark of Truth" is another eye opener and with determination, perseverance, and her own well documented research. Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond has sought to open our eyes to the very truth of how much are we literally being lied to and brainwashed for centuries by our own government and currenly media.

Marilyn has learned the truth that has surreptitiously been hidden from us because she says, we have been programmed for over 2000 years to live in fear and trepidation by the illuminati in order to manipulate, brainwash, and control us. Fear has played a tremendous role in blinding us from truth and we need to let go of our fear -based mind set that has enslaved us.

In "The Spark of Truth" , Marilyn explains the history of how government infiltration came into existence and in the second part of the book she details the recurrent, sinister ways it affects our lives either through our educational system, the food we are eating, our health care system, finances,etc. Why are chemtrails prevalent?

According to Marilyn, we are living a very melancholy state where the powerful elite plan to control the population and depopulate the earth with those that do not benefit the elite. However, the wonderful news is we are entering into a new spiritual vibration of unconditional love so we will no longer be living in oppression. Coming soon is a new world of unity and harmony. New forms of leadership are on the horizon. All this is explained in detail in her latest book.

She quotes Tesla who said, life is about energy, vibration, and frequency. The level of your consciousness determines your perception. When we are vibrating at a higher level, we feel lighter, joyful, and more at ease, whereas lower vibrations make us feel dense, dark, and heavily burdened.

Marilyn says the government has literally programmed us through education, religion, and medicine to be in low vibrations of fear. Thus, we need to raise our inner consciousness and move our vibration into a higher frequency of the unconditional love of our creator, therefore, we don't have to be in oppression or live in self -preservation.

Presently, we are battling a spiritual war and dark energy, She says, this is why there is so much chaos and upheaval. However, the wonderful news is we are entering into a new spiritual vibration of unconditional love so we will no longer be living in oppression. New forms of leadership are on the horizon.

All this is explained in detail in her latest book. Through self-awareness we can keep ourselves healed and thriving not just surviving. In the coming years we will welcome the unity and community of the love we deserve.

All her books are at Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Rev.+Marilyn+l.+Redmond+amazon+amazon&i=stripbooks&crid=F6H4IK43G1WC&sprefix=rev.+marilyn+l.+redmond+amazon+amazon%2Cstripbooks%2C172&ref=nb_sb_noss