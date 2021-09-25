‘A Reason to Be’ Wins Screenplay Plaudits at CFK International Film Festival

New York, NY—Norman McCombs, author of the epic historical novel A Reason to Be, picked up Official Selection honors at the CFK International Film Festival. CKFIFF, an IMDb listed UK film festival, provides a platform for indie filmmakers seeking to showcase their work to a jury of producers, filmmakers and independent scriptwriters.

This follows a Best Script award from the NY Independent Cinema Awards, which is sponsored by New York Arts & Cinema. The festival is a creative event created by indie filmmakers for the indie filmmakers and artists involved in film and script projects. U.S. and international projects are selected in various categories of the competition.

A Reason to Be, an autobiographical novel by an incredibly successful man, lends itself naturally to a film project by virtue of having parallel stories which are historical and redemptive. Following the passing of his beloved wife, who suffered from Alzheimer's, Norman McCombs was plunged into deep depression. He dutifully cared for his lifelong sweetheart during that difficult time, and it broke his heart and wounded his soul.



Taking a cue from a good friend, he began writing again and a book began to take shape; one that literally gave him A Reason to Be. Friends, the true friends still around, offered encouragement and a local librarian, met while ancestry researching, ended up becoming his "new life partner." She is fictionalized in the book and a vital part of both stories. In this time of uncertainty, McCombs' wisdom and insight holds value for us all!

Scottish history is a hot topic in movies and on television, to the point where lots of Americans are searching genealogical websites for connections to the famed Highland Clans. Scotland, a small country, and Scottish people have had an outsized world impact in science, philosophy, government, economics, business, maritime exploration, religion and warfare. McCombs' contributions in science and tech offers stark evidence of this phenomenon.

Expert Click Radio · Norman McCombs, Author of 'A Reason to Be: A Novel,' Interviewed by Michelle Jerson on Radio

A five-minute audio book sample, including a bit of Scottish brogue, can be heard at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08D2DYXVX/.

"A Reason to Be is a brilliant, cerebral narrative of a man's journey to discover who he is within the stunning breadth of history." —Rachel Song, Author, 5-Stars

"An exhilarating exploration into exactly why we are here and the never-ending journey to find and give love." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press, 5-Stars

A Reason to Be Book Trailer





A Reason to Be: A Novel, ISBN 978-1626347335 (Hardcover) $17.95, 2020, Greenleaf Book Group, available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound, Book-A-Million, and Porchlight.

Norman McCombs was born in Amherst, New York, in a home built by his immigrant father. He graduated from Amherst Central High School where he met his late wife, Grace. Norman went on to earn an AASEE from ECTI, along with a BSME and an ScD from the State University of New York at Buffalo, while serving in the New York State National Guard.

He is a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, which honored him with the EDISON Medal, their highest patent award. He has received numerous awards for technical achievement, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Obama for developing the portable oxygen concentrator credited with saving and extending the lives of millions with lung diseases.

As Norman stood outside the East Wing of the White House, he asked himself a simple question: How did I come from the circumstances of my birth to the steps of the White House? That moment prompted Norman to search for deeper connections to his ancestry.

Norman has over two hundred patents worldwide, primarily for air separation technology used for a myriad of oxygen applications around the world. He is also an Officier Commandeur of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, as well as a sculptor, classical guitarist, and an avid fan of opera and the fine arts.

You can find more information on Norman McCombs at NormanMcCombs.com.

