A New Message For You

By Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, ABH. IBRT

Do not miss her wonderful information. Your life can move into a higher consciousness. It is possible to change your mind to find love within our hearts that brings a healthy life leaving the fearful past behind. Open your heart to the light within your heart and allow your intuition to bring directions and guidance for an enhanced experience. Your intuition will give you the answers.

Allow your awareness to move into a larger comfort zone of unconditional where there is no judgment. Living in the moment is a gift and that is why it is called The Present. We were created in that love and the planet was a loving energy originally. Love is reality.

Those not choosing to return to love will remain in the duality of good and bad, right and wrong, judgment and criticism. Their lessons will continue for them to find the love within that resolves those conflicts and issues in their lives. Now is the time to choose to move back into our true nature as a child of a loving universe.

As a highly regarded healer, Marilyn Redmond's life mission is focused on restoring the planet mind, body, and spirit. Her incredible work as an ordained minister, spiritual counselor, past life regressionist, past life therapist, and teacher has led her on many paths to help her clients.

She also channels Ascended Masters, Archangels, and our loved ones who have passed over to the other side which gives us incredible comfort and assurance. Marilyn is the author of 11 books, including Road to Success; Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You; Roses Have Thorns; and The Real Meaning of 2012: A New Paradigm for Bringing Heaven to Earth, Finding Reality Beyond Fear, and her latest book called A Spark of Truth.

"The Spark of Truth" is another eye opener and with determination, perseverance, and her own well documented research, Marilyn has sought to open our eyes to the very truth of how much are we literally being lied to and brainwashed for centuries our own government and media.

Through Marilyn's incredible books, YouTube channel, lectures, and healing work, she teaches us that love is boundless and infinite. She emphasizes how we need to live in the now rather than recreating the past over and over so that finally, delicately, and with self-assuredness we move into the life we are really designed to be living.

Besides her inspiring and informative healing and speaking engagements, all of Marilyn's books are about how we can move into the purity and divine light. Marilyn urges us not to live in fear and how we can collectively change the world.

