A Monumental Achievement: 300 Wins for Kevin Schewe’s ‘BAD LOVE TIGERS’

Hollywood, CA—Kevin Schewe's Bad Love Tigers has reached rarified air with over 300 international screenplay awards, recently adding Best Television Script in Japan, Best Screenplay in Italy, and Best Feature Screenplay in New York to its long list of achievements. The awards from film festivals worldwide have included Best Feature Script/Screenplay, Best Writer, Best Sci-Fi, Best TV Script, Best Original Story and Best Concept among others.

Schewe has big plans for the future of his work: "We are actively seeking interested Producers, Studios and Directors. We have assembled a 'look book' with a wish list of actors and a comprehensive budget down to the most minute details, including comparable film financial performances. This is a global franchise in the making."

The Bad Love Tigers screenplay is on a whirlwind sweep across the globe, finding acclaim at film festivals in dozens of countries, including Cannes World Film Festival, Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, The Los Angeles Movie Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, The London Classic Film Festival, The Barcelona International Film Festival, Bridge Fest in Vancouver, and many more.

Schewe's Bad Love Tigers is an action-adventure, sci-fi blend of Raiders of the Lost Ark meets Back to the Future. The screenplay has strong youth appeal and great potential to attract an audience of all ages back to the big screen. This incredible display of worldwide interest has proven that Bad Love Tigers is already a global phenomenon, crossing cultures and demonstrating its potential to be that feel-great-again, big-screen, tent-pole blockbuster franchise.

Bad Love Tigers, is about a misfit group of young adventurers, known as the Bad Love Gang, who come of age as they use a time-travel machine called the White Hole Project to travel back to the World War II era, meet with President Roosevelt and embark on a perilous secret mission to protect an alien spaceship and defeat the Japanese in combat. Keeping America's most important and deepest national secret safe at Area-51 hinges on the success of their quest.

About: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for nearly 35 years. Visit Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and KevinSchewe.com and watch the book trailer here. Bad Love Tigers is available on Amazon

Media Contact: Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing at scottlorenz@westwindcos.com or 734-667-2090.