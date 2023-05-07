Speaker
A Flash Fiction Story Without a Heart
From:
Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist
Tenafly, NJ
Sunday, May 7, 2023


Dr. Patricia A. Farrell
 

The Spring edition of The Westchester's Writers' Workshop's publication, Confetti, features a flash fiction story, A Mother's Prayer, by Dr. Farrell, who writes under the pseudonym of P. A. Farrell. The story is available at confettimag.org/a-mothers-prayer/

A prolific writer, book author and top healthcare writer on Medium.com, Dr. Farrell continues to receive wide acceptance of her flash fiction stories around the world, having recently been published in the UK, India, Saudi Arabia and Germany.

 

Website: www.drfarrell.net

Author's page: http://amzn.to/2rVYB0J

Medium page: https://medium.com/@drpatfarrell

Twitter: @drpatfarrell

Attribution of this material is appreciated.
