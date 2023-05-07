A Flash Fiction Story Without a Heart

The Spring edition of The Westchester's Writers' Workshop's publication, Confetti, features a flash fiction story, A Mother's Prayer, by Dr. Farrell, who writes under the pseudonym of P. A. Farrell. The story is available at confettimag.org/a-mothers-prayer/

A prolific writer, book author and top healthcare writer on Medium.com, Dr. Farrell continues to receive wide acceptance of her flash fiction stories around the world, having recently been published in the UK, India, Saudi Arabia and Germany.