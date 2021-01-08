A Dysfunctional Nation and Its People: Becoming Functional

Clinical & Forensic Psychologist author, Dr. Raymond H. Hamden, made professionally practical contributions in the Political Psychology. A Dysfunctional Nation and Its People: Becoming Functional [workshop in Political Psychology] and Psychology of Terrorists: Profiling and CounterAction [Taylor & Francis Publishing, CRC Press, 2018 November].

Facts for Media and Consultations to Corporations and Governments

1) Identify an Unhealthy Nation or Community

2) Realize the Roles of Citizens in Dysfunctional Nation

3) Learn to Categorize Coping Behaviors of the Dysfunction & Roles and the Causes

4) Implement Positive Aspects of Roles

5) Development Healthy National Relations via Positive Identities, Friendliness and Contentment Skills

6) Development of Healthy Individual Attitudes and Behaviors within the Community and Nation

There are four realities that are present in the stressed out or very injurious nation. People do not know who they are or they have a false picture as to who they are, they do not sustain their relationships through deep friendliness, defenses are used repeatedly, and contentment skills are minimal. Contentment skills are those abilities to sustain long-term relationships, intra- community and inter-community. When a nation is in pain and stress, psychological defenses will arise. Psychological Defenses have two purposes: to give pleasure and to avoid pain.

In Political Psychology, professionals want to walk through pain so that citizens can discover a true positive identity. Oftentimes leadership comfort can go deeper than the pain.

"A personality of Presidents as Independent Variables" [Ignacio Arana Araya Journal of the International Society of Political Psychology, 18 December 2020] writes: The debate about the relative importance of the personality traits of presidents has a long history. Capturing presidential personalities and measuring their impact on executive politics leads to a significant quantitative shift that focused more on the institutions within which presidents operate. The personality and the policies need to balance for public acceptance and comfort or the citizens.

These principles are not painted on the walls, but they are the implicit assumptions that govern relationships between people of a nation. As these assumptions work themselves out, the relationships become more and more strained. Due to the pain and stress, often as not, addictive behaviors will arise to kill the pain. The nation cannot endure pain.

The people fear Rejection, Abandonment, and Neglect from a dysfunctional government

Peer Reviewed

American College of Forensic Examiners International (2012)

Ministry of State (2011)

Voice America Broadcast Network (2011)

International Society of Political Psychology, Science Po Institute, Paris (2008)

Keynote Address 2nd MENA Regional Conference of Psychology, Jordan (2007)

Since 2012, presented as education training to various academic, corporate, government, and media entities. Taught as subject matter in Political Imaging and Leadership …

