A City, A Mother, A Story: C.O. Moed’s Deeply Personal Narrative

At its heart, It Was Her New York: True Stories & Snapshots by C.O. Moed recounts the author's relationship with her mother, Florence Deutsch Moed—a Juilliard-trained pianist battling the devastating effects of dementia. Set against the backdrop of a disappearing Lower East Side in New York, the book is a deeply personal memoir about a mother's deteriorating mind and body.

The fusion of past and present crafts a compelling narrative that explores both the author's coming-of-age journey and her mother's struggle with cognitive decline. Candid photographs capture unposed moments of urban life and complement the text, reflecting the book's dual themes of impermanence and resilience.

Moed's words and images create a powerful depiction of aging, family ties, and the raw truth of caring for a loved one as they decline. For anyone who has witnessed the unraveling of a loved one's mind, Moed's memoir resonates deeply.

As she writes, "We are all clutching the remnants of someone as they slip through our fingers and plummet into insanity that only arises when something inside the head starts eating the brain for breakfast, lunch, and dinner."

In her own words, Moed shares, "The topics of growing old, love in the pre-Stonewall Gay and Lesbian community, the experiences of my fellow New Yorkers—immigrants, native-born, and from every walk of life—along with the landscape of an ever-changing city are hugely important to me. I chose to showcase these in a combination that feels like a memoir married with a graphic novel."

This rare combination not only brings visibility to diverse and underrepresented communities—particularly older adults—but also honors the men and women who, in pursuit of the American Dream, sustain the heartbeat of the city. Moed's narrative unfolds with humor and unflinching honesty, interspersing sketches from her childhood with the raw realities of caregiving.

Through these vivid recollections, we meet Florence in her prime—a feisty, resourceful woman who would walk a mile to save a nickel and insisted on the proper use of English, instilling both discipline and resilience in her daughter.

These glimpses of Florence's vivacious spirit add emotional depth, reminding readers of the stark contrast between who she was and who she has become as dementia takes its toll. This starkly poetic truth underscores the heartache of caregiving—a balancing act of love and labor performed even as the person we knew fades into an unrecognizable shadow.

For instance, a trip to the doctor's office unfolds as an excruciatingly real scene: Florence's sudden need for the bathroom, the chaotic dash to maintain dignity, and the desperate negotiation to avoid a missed appointment. These moments, though uncomfortable, are steeped in humanity, portraying caregiving as an act of both frustration and fierce devotion.

The descriptions are painfully realistic, written with unflinching honesty and precision, making the experiences and emotions deeply relatable. Readers who have faced similar caregiving roles will find themselves nodding in recognition, while others will gain a profound understanding of the emotional labor involved.

This book appeals to a broad audience: caregivers grappling with the complexities of supporting a loved one, readers drawn to intimate and deeply personal memoirs, and those interested in stories of resilience within diverse and underrepresented communities.

Its exploration of aging, memory, and identity resonates universally. At the same time, its vivid evocation of a disappearing Lower East Side offers a rich, nostalgic portrait of a unique time and place.

Through her vivid storytelling and visual artistry, Moed shines a light on the grit and grace of New York's disappearing Lower East Side while celebrating the resilience of its people.

Her photography mirrors her narrative themes, showcasing not only the quiet struggles of caregiving but also the vibrant diversity of a city shaped by immigrants, queer communities, and dreamers.

This is more than a memoir; it is an ode to the people, places, and moments that shape us, even as they fade or slip away. Moed's candid storytelling, evocative photography, and heartfelt vignettes create a timeless tribute to love, memory, and the enduring human spirit.

