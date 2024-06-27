A Book About HOUDINI and His Last Handcuffs Garnering Solid Reviews

"A mesmerizing novel with a masterful blend of history, science, magic, philosophy and cryptography." —Grady Harp, Top 100 Amazon, Hall of Fame Reviewer

Los Angeles, CA—Following a series of book awards and being named a finalist in The International Book Awards in the Historical Fiction Category 2024, Cheryl & Charlie Young are also pleased with a series of good reviews coming through for Houdini's Last Handcuffs. The International Book Awards winner of this year's contest join a prestigious group of past laureates, including Pope Francis, Amy Tan, Anne Lamott, George Sanders, Julie Andrews, Clive Barker, Vanessa Williams, Shark Tank's Daymon John, Brad Thor, Kitty Kelley, and many others. Visit the Award Laureate page for an expanded list: http://internationalbookawards.com/awardlaureates.html

Houdini's Last Handcuffs is a fun and creative adventure following a group of kids as they are directed by the magician Houdini to protect his journal. Authors Charles and Cheryl Young use their own childhood as inspiration for the main protagonists of this book. Coming from a family with a strong interest in magicians and their talents, the authors' passion for the topic is obvious throughout the story.

As we get into the plot, we find that Houdini has been brought to life and now the kids must find his journal in order to complete his resurrection. What follows is a truly fascinating adventure: the real magic is found behind ciphers, formulas, and science. In addition to the fictional story, this book is packed with facts about the actual Houdini and his history. Beginning with his death in Detroit, MI, we are taken backward through his life. This perspective is unique: beginning with the end. I appreciate how the real Houdini is woven in between the main plot of the book. The authors' real lives combined with the creative storyline make for a one-of-a-kind read, and I would highly recommend this book to fans of Houdini, historical fiction, and fantasy!

—Flying Books Review

Whether you are interested in magic or life itself, Houdini's Last Handcuffs is one of the best books of the year. Written masterfully by siblings Charles and Cheryl Young, this fast-paced and always surprising novel is a work of historical fiction, one part mystery, another part fantasy and a heavy dose of memoir mixed in. In short, it's a passionate discourse about the ultimate conflict between good and evil. It's also a love letter to the science of magic and the magic of science. And it's a tribute to the great escape artist himself, Harry Houdini. Most of all, it's a thrilling and engrossing tall tale that has more truth to it than you might imagine.

If you ask most people, they can probably tell you who Harry Houdini was. People in Detroit might even be able to tell you that Houdini died in their city at Grace Hospital. This book colors in many of the facts and is a great primer on Houdini and his incredible entourage, followers and fans.

This particular novel takes place in the 1950s, long after Houdini's death in 1926. Every year on Halloween, a group of people would gather in New York to hold a séance and try to make contact with Harry Houdini. This novel is loosely based on these gatherings, specifically one in 1958 and focuses on three children, two of whom bear a striking resemblance to the authors, whose memories and insights form the heart of this novel.

Like many novels about heroic quests, the story involves a journey, a nemesis (evil, Lucifer) and an epic battle either won or lost. The "Last Handcuffs" refers to a prop of Houdini's, which, when opened, allow the three children involved in this quest to enter a portal through which Houdini appears. The great Escape Artist is worried about one of his notebooks falling into the wrong hands and enlists the three young protagonists in an effort to defeat the evildoers.

The authors' style is both comfortable and precise and their familiarity with Houdini, magic and metaphysics combines to create a compelling drama that will keep you reading on the edge of your seat until the end.

This is a literary gut punch. It is the great Houdini book that the world has been waiting for. A perfect escape. Houdini lives! Highly recommended.

—John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press

In Houdini's Last Handcuffs, authors Charlie and Cheryl Young craft a captivating tale that seamlessly blends historical fiction with elements of fantasy, set against the backdrop of 1950s Manhattan. This mesmerizing narrative follows three young friends who, on the 30th anniversary of Houdini's death, stumble upon a mystical Ouija Board gifted to them by the enigmatic writer Walter Gibson. Little do they know, their innocent curiosity will thrust them into a world of wonder and adventure.

As the adults engage in a séance to reach Houdini at his former residence, the children inadvertently make contact with the legendary magician through an unexpected source: a pair of handcuffs from their father's magic collection. Houdini, in desperate need of their assistance, entrusts them with a hidden notebook containing valuable scientific formulas coveted by both benevolent and malevolent secret circles. However, the notebook is locked behind Houdini's cryptic code, setting off a thrilling chase filled with secrets, mystique, and danger.

What sets Houdini's Last Handcuffs apart is its ability to transport readers into a world where magic seamlessly intertwines with science. The authors masterfully weave together elements of mystery and adventure, keeping readers on the edge of their seats with every twist and turn. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the hidden depths of Houdini's secrets, the narrative unfolds with a sense of urgency and excitement that will leave readers eagerly turning pages.

Moreover, the characters in "Houdini's Last Handcuffs" are richly drawn and highly relatable, making it easy for readers to become emotionally invested in their journey. As the young protagonists navigate through a maze of clues and obstacles, they not only discover the true extent of Houdini's legacy but also learn valuable lessons about friendship, courage, and the power of belief.

—Pratibha Malav's Reviews

Based on the book description, I knew this was a fictionized version of a story about the legendary magician/illusionist Harry Houdini, but I was struck by how the author's real lives, their real family and the famous people they know, from the late 1950s, form such a great story backdrop. The three main characters, averaging 10 years old, interact with society luminaries such as like Orson Welles, Artie Shaw, Eleanor Roosevelt, Eartha Kitt and so many others, and they do so around the well-heeled Manhattan neighborhoods on and around Riverside Drive in New York City.

Charley and Cheryl Young take the avid interest of their parents, in magic and hidden knowledge, and the close relationship of their father with Houdini, whose untimely demise on Halloween forms the central storyline, to weave a magical detective story. Real life author Walter Gibson, who created the famous character 'The Shadow,' and his wife are also important players. The central location of the story is the home of the storytellers; an 11 room eighth floor apartment in the famous 'Glen Cairn' apartment building—a "haunted mansion on the Hudson River" which is labeled as "a universe on its own, or at the very least, a stepping off point to other worlds of learning and mystery."

Within the ongoing mystery is the return of Houdini to fix things left undone, which thus ushers in players involved in the Inner and Outer Circles of knowledge and power, but enough said on that because 'Houdin's Last Handcuffs' is unpredictable, fun, intriguing and worth checking out.

I continually pulled up photos of the various locations visited, real places, tracking the route these unlikely heroes took on the streets of New York City performing tasks required to unravel secrets in Houdini's long-lost book. You will also learn about "the employment of man's understanding of the basic essence and power of nature around us along with how to control these great forces."

—Michael B. Butler, Author of 'Without Redemption.'

Watch the book trailer at https://bit.ly/Houdinis_Last_Handcuffs_Trailer





Houdini's Last Handcuffs, which recently won the Literary Titan Gold Award for best Historical Fiction and previously the FIREBIRD Book Awards in the Fantasy category, is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Vine Leaves Press Published March 2024. ISBN: 978-3-98832-051-3 www.HoudinisLastHandcuffs.com Listen to an interview with the authors on the Dr. Pat Show: https://bit.ly/Dr_Pat_Show

About Charlie Young: Charlie trained as a physician receiving his formal medical education at New York University, The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, and Louisiana State University. He is an author, artist, and Vice President of music publishing companies, Denton and Haskins and Life Music. He has previously published poetry, Chuck's Wagon of Verses, and Houdini's Last Handcuffs is his first foray into the world of writing historical fiction. More about his sideline adventures and his life's endeavors can be found on his website: musicmagicandmore.com.

About Cheryl Young: Cheryl Young Deknatel is active in the financial industry where she has worked for over 40 years both in Europe and the USA. She has previously worked with leading Wall Street firms and European banking institutions, and she currently serves as a financial advisor. Houdini's Last Handcuffs, written with her brother, is their debut novel and they are currently working on a sequel. She and her brother also own one of the oldest turn-of-the-century music publishers in the USA, Denton and Haskins. To learn more about all of their activities, visit their website link: musicmagicandmore.com.

