Abraham Lincoln's whistle-stop train tour from Springfield, Illinois to his inauguration in Washington, DC in 1861 was marked by several threats to the president-elect's life.

For example, after his train left Cincinnati, Ohio, a bomb was discovered in a small carpet bag on a seat in the railroad car that was occupied by Lincoln and his family and friends. The bomb was found only because luggage was prohibited in the car.

The explosive device, which was timed to detonate in fifteen minutes, was quickly deactivated. It "would have exploded with a force sufficient to have demolished the car and destroyed the lives of all persons in it," according to a story by "The World" newspaper in 1861.

