5-star Magic Meets Over 225 Years of History
Washington Magic Latest News
Washington, DC
Thursday, April 20, 2023

 
5-Star Magic Meets Over 225 Years of History:

 

Washington Magic Brings World's Greatest Magicians

To Victorian Luxury DC Venue

 

 

Washington, DC, April 19, 2023:

Roughly once a month, audiences will be treated to jaw-dropping prestidigitation, impossible magic, and imagination-defying predictions. Gourmet hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a sit-down buffet dinner add to a night of glamor and fun.

 

These unique and elegant evenings are held at the former home of President James Monroe, first built in 1802, and since 1916 the site

of the esteemed Arts Club of Washington. It's been called: The "best date night in DC," and tickets are on sale

now at www.WashingtonMagic.com for upcoming 2023 shows on May 6, June 24, and July 15.

 

5-Star Reviews:

 

"Ingenious"

--The Washington Post

 

 

"A solid, sparkling argument that imagination empowers

the real magician inside us all."

 

--David Copperfield

 

 

"Yummy!"

--Food Critic, Washingtonian

 

5-Star Magicians:

 

Washington Magic magicians have amazed VIPs around the world including US

Presidents, Nobel Peace Prize Winners, European Royalty, Billionaire Business Leaders, Celebrities . . . and too many

corporations and conferences to mention.

 

 

 

Next show date: May 6th.

 

For more information, press only:

Dannelle Shugart

1-888-882-8499

Dannelle@washingtonmagic.com

 

For more information on Washington Magic:

www.WashingtonMagic.com

Washington Magic

1-888-882-8499

Tickets:

www.TheMagicalAdvantage.com

 

 

 

 

 
Name: David Morey
Group: Washington Magic
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 1-888-882-8499
