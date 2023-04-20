Thursday, April 20, 2023
5-Star Magic Meets Over 225 Years of History:
Washington Magic Brings World's Greatest Magicians
To Victorian Luxury DC Venue
Washington, DC, April 19, 2023:
Roughly once a month, audiences will be treated to jaw-dropping prestidigitation, impossible magic, and imagination-defying predictions. Gourmet hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a sit-down buffet dinner add to a night of glamor and fun.
These unique and elegant evenings are held at the former home of President James Monroe, first built in 1802, and since 1916 the site
of the esteemed Arts Club of Washington. It's been called: The "best date night in DC," and tickets are on sale
now at www.WashingtonMagic.com for upcoming 2023 shows on May 6, June 24, and July 15.
5-Star Reviews:
"Ingenious"
--The Washington Post
"A solid, sparkling argument that imagination empowers
the real magician inside us all."
--David Copperfield
"Yummy!"
--Food Critic, Washingtonian
5-Star Magicians:
Washington Magic magicians have amazed VIPs around the world including US
Presidents, Nobel Peace Prize Winners, European Royalty, Billionaire Business Leaders, Celebrities . . . and too many
corporations and conferences to mention.
Next show date: May 6th.
For more information, press only:
Dannelle Shugart
1-888-882-8499
Dannelle@washingtonmagic.com
For more information on Washington Magic:
www.WashingtonMagic.com
Washington Magic
1-888-882-8499
Tickets:
www.TheMagicalAdvantage.com