From: Dr. Louis Perron - Political Consultant Zurich , Tuesday, September 14, 2021

What does it take to win an election campaign in an environment that is rapidly changing? In my TEDx talk, which has just reached 50,000 views, I argue that it takes the four "M"s to win high-profile election campaigns: message, media, money and make no mistakes.



Message: A good message is more than a slogan, yet less than a party program. It's a coherent narrative about why you should be elected.



Media: We now distinguish earned, paid, owned and social media. The last one is greatly overestimated as nobody goes online to change his mind.



Money: Fundraising moves from big donors to mass based, message driven fundraising – the new way to raise (unlimited) amounts of money for campaigns.



Make no mistake: Typical (beginners) mistakes include sitting on an early lead, producing campaign ads without content, not daring to do things differently and thinking you can do your own survey or focus group.



You can watch the TEDx talk on YouTube or on the TED website. Dr. Louis Perron is an internationally renowned political consultant based in Switzerland. He has won two dozen competitive election and referendum campaigns in various countries. His clients include everything from mayors up to senators, members of cabinet, presidents – and a former Miss Universe. Perron Campaigns Dr. Louis Perron Seefeldstr. 69 8008 Zürich Switzerland www.campaignanalysis.com Twitter: @dr_perron