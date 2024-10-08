4-Star Gold Coast Hotel Showcases Chicago Artist’s Watercolors

What's on the horizon?

Three joyful horizon paintings in an exclusive art show!

"I'm so excited to announce that my watercolors are on view at this very special, highly exclusive art exhibition," said Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike. "It's an honor to be selected for this landmark show at a landmark venue, in the first show by The Gwen and Woman Made Gallery in their partnership honoring female artists."

The show is Sunny Sentiments: A Tribute to Summer's Glow, specially curated to keep summer's sun kissed days and balmy nights in our hearts all year 'round.

Why is it exclusive?

First, the exhibit's expert curator from Woman Made Gallery chose only four artists for the show - and featured Nordhaus-Bike's paintings prominently.

Second, the show is at the Gwen, a luxury hotel on Rush Street in Chicago's trendy Gold Coast neighborhood.

"It's a great venue, with a wonderful space displaying my work and pieces by three other artists from Woman Made," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Best of all, the work on view is available for purchase and the show is up through mid-December, so it's a perfect opportunity to choose exclusive, colorful gifts for the upcoming holidays."

The show is on view now through Friday, December 13, at the hotel's beautiful Upstairs at the Gwen area, in the Private Affairs space, 5th floor, 521 N. Rush St., Chicago.

Here's a link to get more information: https://artistanne.com/1174/four-star-gwen-hotel-showcases-chicago-artist-anne-nordhaus-bike-watercolors/

"I'd love for you to see it," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Even though Chicago's weather is turning colder, you can enjoy the last sunny sentiments of summer!"