Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > 4-Star Gold Coast Hotel Showcases Chicago Artist’s Watercolors
Text Graphics
4-Star Gold Coast Hotel Showcases Chicago Artist’s Watercolors
From:
Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Chicago, IL
Tuesday, October 8, 2024


Keep summer's glow alive-see Anne Nordhaus-Bike's colorful sky horizon paintings in exclusive show at luxury Gwen Hotel-Chicago.
 

What's on the horizon? 

Three joyful horizon paintings in an exclusive art show!

"I'm so excited to announce that my watercolors are on view at this very special, highly exclusive art exhibition," said Chicago artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike. "It's an honor to be selected for this landmark show at a landmark venue, in the first show by The Gwen and Woman Made Gallery in their partnership honoring female artists."

The show is Sunny Sentiments: A Tribute to Summer's Glow, specially curated to keep summer's sun kissed days and balmy nights in our hearts all year 'round. 

Why is it exclusive?

First, the exhibit's expert curator from Woman Made Gallery chose only four artists for the show - and featured Nordhaus-Bike's paintings prominently.

Second, the show is at the Gwen, a luxury hotel on Rush Street in Chicago's trendy Gold Coast neighborhood.

"It's a great venue, with a wonderful space displaying my work and pieces by three other artists from Woman Made," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Best of all, the work on view is available for purchase and the show is up through mid-December, so it's a perfect opportunity to choose exclusive, colorful gifts for the upcoming holidays."

The show is on view now through Friday, December 13, at the hotel's beautiful Upstairs at the Gwen area, in the Private Affairs space, 5th floor, 521 N. Rush St., Chicago.

Here's a link to get more information: https://artistanne.com/1174/four-star-gwen-hotel-showcases-chicago-artist-anne-nordhaus-bike-watercolors/

"I'd love for you to see it," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Even though Chicago's weather is turning colder, you can enjoy the last sunny sentiments of summer!"

About Anne Nordhaus-Bike

Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, calming watercolors inspired by nature.

Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.

She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.

A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.

Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.

For more information about Nordhaus-Bike, go to https://artistanne.com/
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Anne Nordhaus-Bike
Title: Artist
Group: ANB Communications
Dateline: Chicago, IL United States
Direct Phone: (773) 229-0024
Cell Phone: 312 890-8039
Jump To Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist Jump To Anne Nordhaus-Bike - Artist
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics