4 Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman Attorneys Earn Selection to 2021 Super Lawyers®

Los Angeles, California, Jan. 21, 2021 -- Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman, a Los Angeles-based personal injury practice, received acclaim once again through four of its attorneys' selection to the 2021 edition of California Super Lawyers®. Part of Thomson Reuters, Super Lawyers® selects no more than 5% of the nation's lawyers to appear in its annual publication, meaning it is quite commendable to have four Super Lawyers® honorees at one firm.

For their success in Los Angeles, 2021 Super Lawyers® listed the following Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman attorneys:

Michael L. Baum (2005, 2012-2021) Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff





Ronald L. M. Goldman (2005-2021) Aviation and Aerospace Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff





Bijan Esfandiari (2017-2021) Class Action/Mass Torts: Plaintiff Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff





Timothy A. Loranger (2015-2021) Aviation and Aerospace Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff



As shown by the dates accompanying their names, each of these lawyers were listed in previous editions of Super Lawyers®. Nevertheless, all veteran Super Lawyers® candidates must go through the selection process again every year to continually earn the recognition. This ensures that every edition of Super Lawyers® is up-to-date and truly representative of however many attorneys from small, medium, and large law firms are in practice in the United States that year.

During the selection process, attorneys are evaluated in 12 facets of their careers, including verdicts and settlements, scholarly works, community service, representative clients, and more. They are then re-evaluated by top-rated attorneys from their respective areas of legal practice.

Considering the landmark legal work that the firm does, an examination of these attorneys' practices at Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman certainly yielded impressive results. For instance, some of the firm's top cases include:

The first three Bayer (formerly Monsanto) Roundup cancer lawsuits to go to trial, amounting to billions of dollars won in jury verdicts for injured consumers;

A $63 million settlement obtained for a class action suit brought forth over the pediatric mismarketing of Paxil; and

A $17.5 million U.S. plane accident case.

Baum Hedlund Aristei & Goldman is a nationally acclaimed firm that has won more than $4 billion for its clientele. Brimming with talent, its legal team is recognized in the Verdicts Hall of Fame and as Elite Trial Lawyers by ALM and the National Law Journal, as Product Liability Practice Group of the Year 2020 by Law360, by Avvo.com, The Best Lawyers in America©, The National Trial Lawyers, and more. To learn more about its legal services, please visit the firm online at baumhedlund.com. Kindly direct Super Lawyers® inquiries to superlawyers.com.

####