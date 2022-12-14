Wednesday, December 14, 2022

27th Annual Irwin Awards



and Holiday Celebration



Wed Dec 14 at 7-9 PM



on Zoom

Zoom Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83517024871?pwd=WHhwR3ZUcTlEdEF5Y0dBeE11S29VUT09

Meeting ID: 835 1702 4871 Passcode: 761250

Featured Winners Include:

Michael J. Herman For Best Genre Series



Edward Lozzi For Best Celebrity Campaign



Olympia LePoint For best Self-Help Science Education



Dr. Jeffrey Benton DC CTN For Best Self-Help Psychology



John J. Carroll, PsyD For Best Sports Psychology



Evans & Rogers For best Music and Mystery.

Also



"A minute or two with Melinda Sue"



featuring Dr. Melinda Sue Norin



Hosted by Book Publicists President Bruce Braunstein



Coordinated by Robin Quinn & Ina Hillebrandt



Looking forward to seeing you at the next meeting.

