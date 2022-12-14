Wednesday, December 14, 2022
27th Annual Irwin Awards
and Holiday Celebration
Wed Dec 14 at 7-9 PM
on Zoom
Zoom Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83517024871?pwd=WHhwR3ZUcTlEdEF5Y0dBeE11S29VUT09
Meeting ID: 835 1702 4871 Passcode: 761250
Featured Winners Include:
Michael J. Herman For Best Genre Series
Edward Lozzi For Best Celebrity Campaign
Olympia LePoint For best Self-Help Science Education
Dr. Jeffrey Benton DC CTN For Best Self-Help Psychology
John J. Carroll, PsyD For Best Sports Psychology
Evans & Rogers For best Music and Mystery.
Also
"A minute or two with Melinda Sue"
featuring Dr. Melinda Sue Norin
Hosted by Book Publicists President Bruce Braunstein
Coordinated by Robin Quinn & Ina Hillebrandt
Looking forward to seeing you at the next meeting.
Bruce Braunstein
bruceb@bookpublicists.org
Book Publicists of Southern California
357 S. Fairfax #232 Los Angeles CA 90036