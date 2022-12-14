Speaker
27th Annual Irwin Awards and Holiday Celebration Wed Dec 14 at 7-9 PM
From:
Book Publicists of Southern California Book Publicists of Southern California
Los Angeles, CA
Wednesday, December 14, 2022

 

27th Annual Irwin Awards

and Holiday Celebration

Wed Dec 14 at 7-9 PM 

on Zoom

Zoom Link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83517024871?pwd=WHhwR3ZUcTlEdEF5Y0dBeE11S29VUT09

Meeting ID: 835 1702 4871 Passcode: 761250 

Featured Winners Include:

Michael J. Herman For Best Genre Series

Edward Lozzi For Best Celebrity Campaign 

Olympia LePoint For best Self-Help Science Education

Dr. Jeffrey Benton DC CTN For Best Self-Help Psychology 

John J. Carroll, PsyD For Best Sports Psychology

Evans & Rogers For best Music and Mystery.

Also

"A minute or two with Melinda Sue" 

featuring Dr. Melinda Sue Norin  

Hosted by Book Publicists President Bruce Braunstein

Coordinated by  Robin Quinn & Ina Hillebrandt

Looking forward to seeing you at the next meeting.

Bruce Braunstein  

bruceb@bookpublicists.org

Book Publicists of Southern California

357 S. Fairfax #232 Los Angeles CA 90036  

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Bruce Braunstein
Group: Book Publicists of Southern California
Dateline: Los Angeles, CA United States
Direct Phone: bruceb@bookpublicist
