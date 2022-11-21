2023 Intl. Ice Rescue Instructor Academy

Lifesaving Resources will conduct its 2023 INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, February 16 - 19, in Portland, Maine. Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement personnel from throughout the U.S., and Internationally, are expected to participate in this intensive 4-day boot-camp style training. Upon successful completion, graduates will be authorized to conduct Ice Rescue training programs on behalf of their own agencies/departments.

This intensive training includes over 30 contact hours of instruction over the 4-days with classes scheduled from 8 AM to 10 PM daily, including 12 hours of classroom sessions and over 20 hours of on/through-the-ice practical sessions.

For additional information, please access the Lifesaving Resources' website at www.lifesaving.com