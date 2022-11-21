Speaker
2023 Intl. Ice Rescue Instructor Academy
Lifesaving Resources, LLC Lifesaving Resources, LLC
Kennebunkport, ME
Monday, November 21, 2022


Rescue training on the ice
 
Lifesaving Resources will conduct its 2023 INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, February 16 - 19, in Portland, Maine.  Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement personnel from throughout the U.S., and Internationally, are expected to participate in this intensive 4-day boot-camp style training.  Upon successful completion, graduates will be authorized to conduct Ice Rescue training programs on behalf of their own agencies/departments.  

This intensive training includes over 30 contact hours of instruction over the 4-days with classes scheduled from 8 AM to 10 PM daily, including 12 hours of classroom sessions and over 20 hours of on/through-the-ice practical sessions.  

For additional information, please access the Lifesaving Resources' website at www.lifesaving.com

 

 

Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) is a private company dedicated to drowning and aquatic injury prevention and emergency management.  Located in Kennebunkport, Maine, Lifesaving Resources is recognized both nationally and internationally as a leader in Ice and Water Rescue training programs for First Responders.  The company develops educational programs in Water Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Ice Rescue, Lifeguarding, Drowning Prevention and Aquatics Safety, and conducts this training throughout North America as well as Internationally.  The company conducts an annual INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, as well as an INTERNATIONAL WATER RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY.  The purpose of these internationally-recognized Academies is to train and authorize Ice and Water Rescue Instructors for Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies.  For information on any of their programs, please access their website at https://www.lifesaving.com.

 

 
