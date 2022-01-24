2022 Short-Term Care Insurance Consumer Primer Posted By Association

An educational primer describing short-term care insurance and 2022 pricing examples has been released by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

"Short-term care insurance is one of the best kept secrets for men and women who have issues when it comes to long-term care insurance planning," states Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. "It is the ideal option for those who cannot health qualify, or those who are too old or who merely want a lower-cost option."

Short-term care insurance policies are available in many states. This special form of protection can provide similar benefits to traditional long-term care insurance. While traditional long-term care insurance companies generally stop accepting applications after age 75, short-term care policies may be purchased up to age 85.

"Polices can pay for care at home as well as in skilled settings such as nursing homes," Slome explains. "There are some significant differences and even some advantages that make this an option worth considering."

The long-term care insurance expert notes that short-term care insurance policies are generally simpler to health-qualify for. "There are plans with just a few health-related questions," Slome adds. "Many older men and women have some existing health issues that make them ineligible for traditional long-term care insurance. Short-term care coverage may be just what the doctor ordered."

Short-term care insurance policies generally charge women the same premium as men according to Slome. "That can be a significant advantage especially for older women on their own," he notes. Traditional LTC insurance policies generally charge women around 30-to-40 percent more than men.

The Association's 1-Minute Primer provides an overview of the benefits of these policies. A map showing states where the policies are available is included. Pricing examples for both men and women ages 65 and 75 are shown.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions.

To access the short-term care insurance information, visit the organization's website at www.aaltci.org/short-term-care-insurance/. To obtain short-term care insurance costs from a specialist in both short-term and long-term care insurance call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website www.aaltci.org.