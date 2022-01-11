2022 Medicare Insurance Statistics Reported By Association

The latest data and statistics regarding Medicare Supplement insurance and Medicare Advantage plans for 2022 will be reported by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Consumers and insurance professionals want one concise resource where they can find pertinent information," states Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare advocacy organization. The Association's Consumer Information Center regularly posts pertinent data and statistics.

The Association has started with information reporting the number of Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. In addition, the just reported data on turning-65 Medigap plan selection has been posted.

"Medicare is unbelievably complex and many seniors contact us with requests for information," Slome acknowledges. "Things change regularly so having the latest information is needed for making educated decisions. For example, Medigap plan F which once was the favored selection among seniors is no longer available for new Medicare enrollees."

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions.

To access the latest Medicare insurance statistics visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org/medicare-insurance-statistics/.

The Association makes available no-cost access to an online directory listing local Medicare Insurance brokers who offer Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement insurance solutions. To access the directory go to www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/.