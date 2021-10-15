2022 Medicare Drug Plan Premiums Reported For Top 10 Metro Markets

Millions of Medicare beneficiaries will soon be able to switch drug plans. An analysis of rates for 2022 by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance finds a significant range of available pricing.

"In Philadelphia, the lowest cost Medicare Part D drug plan costs $7.50 monthly while the most expensive plan will cost $160.20-per-month," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). The organization just released a report of the lowest and highest Medicare drug plan premiums for 10 major U.S. markets.

Medicare's annual open enrollment begins October 15th. This is an opportunity for Medicare beneficiaries to compare drug plans for the coming year. Switching plans is possible until December 7.

"The difference in what you pay can be significant and it really pays to compare during Medicare's open enrollment," Slome points out. "Plans can change how they cover specific drugs you take. Plus, there may be deductibles or other costs that can add up."

The Association recently made available a free online tool that enables consumers to privately compare drug plans available in their area. "It is completely private to use and also incredibly simple," Slome notes. "One can enter the various prescription medications and the system will display options." Use it to find the best Medicare drug plan prices.

Monthly Premium: 2022 Medicare Plan D Coverage

New York (Zip Code 10012) $7.20 - $101.00



Los Angeles (Zip Code 90001) $7.50 - $160.20



Chicago (Zip Code 60601) $6.90 - $94.30



Washington DC (Zip Code 20005) $7.10 - $100.60



Houston (Zip Code 77001) $6.90 - $154.90



Dallas (Zip Code 75001) $6.90 - $154.90



San Francisco (Zip Code 94105) $7.50 - $160.20



Philadelphia (Zip Code 19050) $7.20 - $178.30



Phoenix (Zip Code 85033) $7.50 - $139.30



Atlanta (Zip Code 30313) $6.90 - $104.20

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare solutions. To access the Medicare drug plan comparison software, visit the Association's website at www.Medicaresupp.org