2022 Intl. Water Rescue Instructor Academy Announcement

The Lifesaving Resources 2022 International Water Rescue Instructor Academy will be conducted September 15 - 18 in Portland, Maine. This intensive boot-camp style Academy provides Public Safety and Rescue agencies the opportunity to have one or several of their personnel trained as Water Rescue Instructors who, upon successful completion of the Academy, will be authorized to conduct Water Rescue training programs on behalf of their own agency/department.

This 4-day training program includes over 40 instructional contact hours with practical skills conducted in a variety of venues, including an indoor swimming pool, a river, the ocean, and a lake.

The curriculum meets/exceeds NFPA 1670 & NFPA 1006 Standards for Technical Rescue and graduates are authorized to conduct an internationally-standardized program at the Water Rescue Awareness, Operations and Technician level, as well as at the Surf Rescue and Swiftwater Rescue Technician levels.

Participants will be trained at the Water Rescue, Surf Rescue, and Swiftwater Rescue Technician level, as well as trained as Instructors to teach these programs.

For information/registration, please access the Lifesaving Resources homepage at www.lifesaving.com, or call 207/967-8614.