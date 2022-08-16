Speaker
2022 Intl. Water Rescue Instructor Academy Announcement
The Lifesaving Resources 2022 International Water Rescue Instructor Academy will be conducted September 15 - 18 in Portland, Maine.  This intensive boot-camp style Academy provides Public Safety and Rescue agencies the opportunity to have one or several of their personnel trained as Water Rescue Instructors who, upon successful completion of the Academy, will be authorized to conduct Water Rescue training programs on behalf of their own agency/department.  

This 4-day training program includes over 40 instructional contact hours with practical skills conducted in a variety of venues, including an indoor swimming pool, a river, the ocean, and a lake.  

The curriculum meets/exceeds NFPA 1670 & NFPA 1006 Standards for Technical Rescue and graduates are authorized to conduct an internationally-standardized program at the Water Rescue Awareness, Operations and Technician level, as well as at the Surf Rescue and Swiftwater Rescue Technician levels.

Participants will be trained at the Water Rescue, Surf Rescue, and Swiftwater Rescue Technician level, as well as trained as Instructors to teach these programs.  

For information/registration, please access the Lifesaving Resources homepage at www.lifesaving.com, or call 207/967-8614.

 

 

 

Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) is a private company dedicated to drowning and aquatic injury prevention and emergency management.  Located in Kennebunkport, Maine, Lifesaving Resources is recognized both nationally and internationally as a leader in Ice and Water Rescue training programs for First Responders.  The company develops educational programs in Water Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Ice Rescue, Lifeguarding, Drowning Prevention and Aquatics Safety, and conducts this training throughout North America as well as Internationally.  The company conducts an annual INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, as well as an INTERNATIONAL WATER RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY.  The purpose of these internationally-recognized Academies is to train and authorize Ice and Water Rescue Instructors for Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies.  For information on any of their programs, please access their website at https://www.lifesaving.com.

 

 
