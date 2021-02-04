2021 Medicare Supplement Insurance Rates Vary Significantly Reports Association

Depending upon where they live, a man turning 65 can pay as little as $109 or as much as $476 monthly for the most popular Medicare Supplement insurance policy according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

The organization released an analysis of Medicare Supplement insurance rates for top-10 metro areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Dallas. A female turning age 65 in Dallas could pay as little as $99.24-per-month for Medigap Plan G while one living in Manhattan, NY could pay as much as $476.04 monthly.

"Medicare Supplement rates continue to vary significantly for virtually identical plan coverage," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. "It was common for the highest cost to be twice or three times the lowest available price." The Association analyzed rates for Medicare Supplement Plan G, the most popular choice among those turning 65 this year.

"Costs vary based on where you live and there is no one company that always has the least expensive price, nor one that is consistently the most expensive," Slome acknowledged. Rates have remained pretty stable when compared to the Association's 2020 Price Index for major markets.

"There were a few modest increases and even a few cases where new applicants would benefit from lower rates," Slome notes. "It really is beneficial to do some comparison shopping especially when you first become eligible for Medicare and can benefit from the guaranteed issue status."

The Association makes available a national online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents. The only independent, third party resource offers free and completely private access for consumers to use.

For more information regarding the 2021 Medicare Supplement insurance costs for major markets or to access the online agent directory, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.