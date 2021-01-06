2021 Horoscope Forecast: New Chapter In Human History Begins Now

Horoscope forecast tells why 2021 brings a new - lighter, brighter! - chapter in human history. A time for new hopes and dreams!

The dawn of 2021 is not only a new year, but "a new chapter in human history," according to Chicago astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike.

"It's a time for hopes and dreams, wishes and light," she said in her annual "Year Ahead" forecast, available at https://astrologeranne.com/69522/horoscope-2021-forecast-year-ahead/.

'We're Through The Tunnel'

With the end of 2020, "We've finished some of the heaviest, hardest work we've ever done," Nordhaus-Bike said. "We're through the tunnel."

With 2021, humanity finally has moved into the kinder Age of Aquarius, which had been predicted in the 1960s. "Our inner, spiritual light can grow and shine even brighter through friendship, kindness, and good ideas—all hallmarks of Aquarius," Nordhaus-Bike said. The new age "also will lift our spirits and help us soar into the clouds on the wings of new ideas, more communication, and innovative relationships."

Planetary Placements

In her forecast, Nordhaus-Bike discusses the effects of 2021 Mercury retrogrades, full Moons, Jupiter and Saturn in Aquarius, and other planetary placements.

The result: "In 2021, you may feel inspired to volunteer for eco causes, especially animal rights or plant diversity; start a green business, or shrink your carbon footprint at home by shopping differently," Nordhaus-Bike explained. "New ideas about beauty—both personal and planetary—may spark inventions or new technology, and you could find yourself in a job in a field so new and futuristic it's considered 'way out'—until its time comes, making the world a better place."

Hopes And Dreams, Wishes And Light

"Do you remember those dreams you've had, the ones that surface now and again to whisper, 'get started, make me real'?" Nordhaus-Bike asked. "If you could have wishes fulfilled, what would you wish for? After closing out so many old cycles and letting go of outworn ideas, belongings, relationships, and beliefs, the Age Of Aquarius says it's time to open our hearts and lives to what's fresh and new."

In 2021, "you'll feel invigorated, and you'll know it's time to start your contribution to the new age," Nordhaus-Bike said.

