Monday, December 6, 2021

2021 Beginners Guide to Surfing





There are plenty of different things that you need to consider before starting out to surf. After weeks of long research, we have curated this guide to help you begin smoothly. It takes you through all the important aspects of surfing that a beginner must be acquainted with.





Choosing the Right Surfboard



The importance of the right surfing board is equal if not more than that of your weapon in a war. It will majorly determine your surfing experience so let us quickly see how to choose the best surfboard for a beginner.

You can be very overwhelmed to see the vast variety of surfboards available in the market. Don't worry, after finishing this guide, the task will be a breeze. Let us now quickly understand what qualities to look for in a good surfboard for a beginner. For more detail on a beginner's surfing guide, visit https://ombe.co/ultimate-how-to-surf-guide-for-beginners/t

1. Considerable Length and Width



The length and width of the surfboard are important parameters that define your level of comfort while surfing. The more the length and width of the board, the more space you will get to balance yourself easily as you stand on the surfboard or paddle.

As a beginner, you should ideally choose a board whose length is at least 7" and width ranges between 22-24". A large space prevents you from falling and tripping by giving sufficient place for you to accommodate yourself.





2. Volume and Rocker



Volume refers to the amount of space the surfboard takes in the water while the rocker is the combination of curves in the surfboard. As a beginner, you should ideally choose a surfboard with a bigger volume and flat base or a low rocker.

As per a rule, a beginner should be riding the equivalent of 100% of their body weight in volume. I.e. A beginner weighing 50kg should be riding a surfboard around 50 litres in volume. As for the rocker, a flat base is considered ideal for beginners because it provides clean, smooth rides even in poor surf conditions. It allows quick paddling, making it easy to catch the waves.

3. Style and Material



Based on the style, the surfboards can be divided into the fish board, funboard, and gun board. Of all the three, fun board and gun board must be totally avoided by the beginners. They are designed for more adventurous surfing. However, you can consider buying a fish board with good length.

As per the material, the surfboards can be divided into soft top, wooden, polyurethane, and epoxy. As a beginner, you must choose between soft-top and epoxy surfboards. They are a convenient option due to their lightweight and low maintenance. Professionals generally prefer PU foam and wooden surfboards because they are more sturdy and help them take expert moves while surfing.

Now that you know how to get the right surfboard, the next step is to understand the basics of surfing. For this, we have curated a list of tips and tricks that are easy to follow and ensure a memorable first surfing experience for you.

Find a Good Guide

Finding a good guide is equally important, if not less, than finding the right equipment. A good guide will not only make you understand the basics well but will keep you motivated in the strenuous sport that surfing is. Unlike other sports, the dangers of surfing are very grave. Therefore, it is very important to hire someone who has been in this sport for some time and knows how to catch the nerve of the waves.

Observe the Waves



Before you finally get in the water, it is very important to understand the wave condition so that you are able to ride one. You should at least spend 20-25 minutes on the shore, closely watching the wave pattern, the place of their occurrence, the height to which they are rising etc. This will help you have clear direction when you finally set out in the deep waters.





Practise on Land



Last but not the least, the importance of practice cannot be stressed enough in surfing. Experts suggest that you should practise all your moves on land for as long as you expect to do them in water. practise, practise, and practise. Everything from balancing yourself on the surfboard to holding your breath in the water to paddling. Practise everything on land so that when you get into the water, it becomes smooth.





Is that all?



No, it is not. Surfing is a complex sport that has more to it than the above-mentioned traits. These tips do not assure to make you the master of the sport but can certainly ensure a smooth beginning. And like all other skills and sports, patience and practice are the keys to getting a knack for it. Now that you know the basics, get started already.