2020 SDGs Challenge Winning Team from El Salvador Fosters Innovative Classrooms across Latin America

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 1, 2021 — Two women from El Salvador have set out to create innovative learning methods and teacher networks in low-income public schools in their home country on a mission to revolutionize professional development K-12 teacher training.

After winning the SDG Challenge, Georgina Iraheta and Carmen Matamoros, have worked tirelessly to build a free 12-week virtual course designed to improve teaching methods in the classroom for middle to high school learning. They coupled this with a network of experienced teachers from all over the world volunteering to assist low-income schools and teachers in El Salvador implement some of the ideas they learned from the course.

Nikmati's founders each grew up in El Salvador and have always known the struggles schools and teachers face in the country due to the lack of funding and low priority. "They've since made it their priority to remedy the issue by creating a solution to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, Quality Education and decided to enter the SDG Challenge. Our jury panel was impressed with their plan as well as their team..", according to Lisa La Bonte, Secretary General of the United Nations Association UAE, a key supporter of the Challenge.

"We want to provide development for teachers in this area, because we know they receive less resources than most, and we believe giving teachers more training will create greater impact and ultimately student success", Iraheta claims.

Their course focuses on critical thinking, creativity, innovative classrooms, and problem solving across multiple subjects.

"We want to switch the narrative of teaching from lecture style to a more hands on approach where students can learn real world skills, that are more practical and useful for their futures," Iraheta said.

The Challenge was able to provide a creative outlet to showcase their idea and gain attention from people in their respective field and they are looking forward to implementing their solutions in 2021.

