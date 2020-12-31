2020 SDGs Challenge Winning Team from El Salvador Fosters Innovative Classrooms across Latin America

About the Global Citizens Innovative Solutions SDGs Challenge “SDGs Challenge”
Part ideation exercise, part solutions hackathon, part start-up competition the Challenge created by AYVF seeks to engage citizens of any nationality, ethnicity, age, or gender and encourages diverse teams to commit, or “resolve to solve” any one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) representing the world's most vexing issues.
Teams of up to six (families, students, friends, co-workers, neighbors, or strangers meeting virtually) are encouraged to brainstorm, devise and present their innovative solutions by video during a time frame of their choosing within a 100 day rolling period that starts on Earth Day and ends July 31, annually for 10 years until 2030. Winners gain membership in the world’s first SDG Percolator, a pre-incubator program that provides access and polish to winning plans for community implementation or readies them for incubators and commercial success.
Founded in Dubai in 2019, the SDG Challenge has grown globally to engage, connect and educate ‘citizens of the world’ about SDGs and supporting economic development on a local level with goal of 5,000 tangible solutions implemented by 2030. www.SDGsChallenge.org
About the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015, provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership. They recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth – all while tackling climate change and working to preserve our oceans and forests.
SDG #1: No poverty; SDG #2: Zero hunger; SDG #3: Health and well-being; SDG #4: Quality Education; SDG #5: Gender equality; SDG #6: Clean water and sanitation; SDG #7: Affordable and clean energy; SDG #8: Decent work and economic growth; SDG #9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure; SDG #10: Reduced inequalities; SDG #11: Sustainable cities and communities; SDG #12: Responsible production and consumption; SDG #13: Climate action; SDG #14: Life below water; SDG #15: Life on land; SDG #16: Peace, justice and strong institutions; SDG #17: Partnership for the Goals www.sustainabledevelopment.un.org