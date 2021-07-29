2020 Medicare Supplement Insurance Policyholders Hold Steady at 14.5 Million

Some 14.5 million Americans currently have Medicare Supplement insurance coverage according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"The number of Medicare Supplement policies held steady compared to the prior year," reports Jesse Slome, director of the organization. The organization partnered with CSG Actuarial to gather pertinent data in advance of the upcoming national industry conference.

"There definitely is greater interest today in Medicare Advantage," Slome explains. "You can't watch television without seeing an ad touting zero-premium options and free added benefits such as dental and vision. That's hard to resist but both options have definite advantages and disadvantages which make comparing your options so critically important."

The Association posts Medicare insurance statistics and data on the organization's website. According to the data, some 9.7 million individuals had Medicare Supplement insurance coverage in 2010. The number grew steadily to 14.1 million in 2018 reaching 2019 in 2019.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance supports insurance professionals and organizes the national Medicare Sales Summit. In addition, AAMSI hosts the national online directory giving consumers free access to find local Medicare insurance brokers and agents. For more information visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.