2020 Long-Term Care Insurance Paid Claim Payments Rise Reports AALTCI

The nation's long-term care insurers paid out $11.6 Billion in 2020, an increase over prior years according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"Every year benefit payouts grow to individuals needing care and purchased long-term care insurance for that very real risk," reports Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. "The $11.6 billion paid in 2020 represents an increase of $600 million over the total 2019 claim benefits paid and a significant increase from the $8.65 billion paid out five years earlier in 2016."

The amount reported represents claims for those owning traditional or health-based long-term care insurance. The Association report does not include data for those who have purchased a linked-benefit policy, typically a life insurance policy that can also provide payout for qualifying long-term care needs.

The Association reports annual claim benefits paid out to individuals who receive benefits for qualifying care in their own home, in an assisted living facilities or those requiring care in skilled nursing home settings.

Data on long-term care insurance claims along with the 2021 Long-Term Care Insurance Price Index paid can be accessed on the Association's website. To see 2020 statistical reports go to www.aaltci.org/LTCFacts-2021.

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocates for the importance of long-term care planning. The organization connects consumers with knowledgeable professionals who are independent advisors. These specialists can provide information along with long-term care insurance costs quotes and policy comparisons of both traditional and linked benefit long-term care insurance options.