2020 Christmas Wish for Los Angeles following our traditions

Imagine a holiday where art, imagination, creativity and curiosity were never more important! We have remembered Sandy Romero and her annual Tamale maker events, incubator and organizer in MacArthur Park (see video); William Elliott, Hero in Education Award Winner serving children across Los Angeles city, county, and Southern California region; (All Hearts are Home for Christmas) this holiday; and now EduDesigns innovations by Ruth Elliott-Hilsdon working with drawing people together by making arts instruction affordable and accessible; and Tree celebration this year with citizen science at the Church of the Chimes, setting the season alight.

Please listen to the music, the stories, the documentary, the songs as you get ready for the holiday. We are so greatful to the children that have sung with us, CSUSB, GLOBE.gov, ExpertClick.com, Southern California Book Publicists, the LA Fire Department, Friends of the LA River, and so many more people, agencies and teachers.

This year and next celebrate how resilient we become when remember each other, the natural world and our connection to each other.

Merry Christmas

Listen your heart will melt:

http://www.edudesigns.org/blog/hearts-are-home-for-christmas/

Somebody Needs You:

http://www.edudesigns.org/blog/somebody-needs-you/

Check out the book ...on special on the website of EduDesigns...you can draw Hazel and Roscoe...or find a STEAM workshop in 2021!

http://www.edudesigns.org/blog/wp-content/uploads/00-Complete-Interactive-ArtBook.pdf

Drawing together through the Prosperos and Art Instruction-Drawing Together website:

https://vimeo.com/284623423

https://www.amazon.com/Drawing-Sacred-Activity-Feelings-Consciousness/dp/1577312244